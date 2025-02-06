Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 due to protests over deportation of Indians from US
- 36 Mins ago Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
- 41 Mins ago ‘This is a problem between the India and US governments,’ says LS Speaker on Opposition demand for discussion on 104 Indians deportation from US
- 59 Mins ago Congress MP Manish Tewari ‘absolutely anguished by inhumane treatment’ over US deportation
- 25 Mins ago Cong MP Renuka Chowdhury gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS
- 32 Mins ago AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS
- 46 Mins ago Congress MP KC Venugopal submits Adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss ‘deportations of Illegal Indian immigrants by US’
- 56 Mins ago General discussion on Union Budget in Parliament today
Parliament Budget Session live: Thursday marks the fifth day of the 2025 Parliament Budget Session, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11am. Congress on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States....Read More
The Motion says, “This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad.”
What's in place for today?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Rajya Sabha. Today's Lok Sabha session will begin with Question Hour, followed by several ministries laying Parliamentary Papers on the table.
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has submitted an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the US government, which he described as “carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating.”
Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, has also moved an adjournment motion to discuss the "inhumane deportation of Indian Nationals by the United States...and take all necessary steps to prevent the humiliation and mistreatment of Indian nationals abroad."
Meanwhile, a new Income Tax Bill, expected to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961, is likely to be introduced in Parliament today.
Key highlights
• On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. He highlighted that the President had spoken about creating trust among the people for the next 25 years. PM Modi stressed that his government had not given “false slogans to the poor, but true development.” He said that the government has worked for all sections of society and is committed to ensuring that resources are allocated for public welfare. "Our Government is proud of the middle class and will always support it," he added.
• BJP MPs extended praise for the Centre’s schemes and said that national security has been strengthened under the party-led government while participating in a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
• During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi indirectly targeted former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, remarking that those who stage photo sessions in impoverished huts will likely find discussions on poverty in Parliament uninteresting.
• He also criticised Congress for its dynastic politics by highlighting that three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are in Parliament, while noting that Rahul Gandhi has been consistently advocating for a caste-based census.
• In a dig at AAP convenor Kejriwal, Modi commented that while some leaders are busy with luxuries like “jacuzzis and stylish showers,” his government is focused on providing water to every household, and he accused certain parties of making empty electoral promises to the youth.
• Several opposition members in the Rajya Sabha raised concerns about the Maha Kumbh stampede, demanding that the government reveal the number of casualties and injuries to ensure proper compensation. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi paid tribute to those who lost their lives or were injured. “How many people were there? We don't know but there is a report that thousands of people are lost. Their name is among the missing. Hope that the UP government will share a list of 30 names before the public,” she said.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned until 12 pm amid uproar following Opposition MPs' demand to discuss the deportation of 104 Indian nationals allegedly living illegally in the US.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Amid Congress' demand over the deportation of 104 illegal Indian migrants from the US, the LS Speaker says, "This is a problem between the Indian government and a foreign government. The Indian government will take care of this. Do not disrupt Question Hour for this," amid Opposition ruckus.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Congress MP Manish Tewari told ANI that he is “absolutely anguished by the inhumane treatment” after the US deported 104 illegal Indian migrants, amid the Opposition's demand for a discussion in Parliament during the Budget Session on Thursday.
“Absolutely anguished by the inhumane treatment meted out to the Indians who have been deported from the United States and brought to Amritsar. They are not criminals; they may have illegally entered the US in search of a better life. The first question that needs to be addressed, for which there are no answers so far, is whether the due process of law available in the US was followed for their deportation. If they are to be deported, why was there a need to handcuff them, shackle them for hours, and make them eat food with their hands in handcuffs? This is absolutely inhumane and medieval. We are not living in barbaric times; every person has the right to be treated with human dignity. Yes, you don’t want them in your country. Ostensibly, they entered illegally. You are sending them back, and the Government of India is taking them back, but at least send them back with dignity and respect. I fail to understand how the Government, at the level of the PM and the Foreign Minister, can countenance such inhumane treatment of Indian citizens,” he said.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Speaking to news agency ANI about the deportation of illegal Indian migrants from the US, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “It is very painful and humiliating to see Indians being chained and brought back to India...Why is this government silent?...Government should strongly condemn it. They (deported Indian nationals) might have been there illegally, they might have been cheated by agents, but humiliating them and inhumane behaviour is unacceptable. Therefore, we want a statement from EAM Jaishankar...He must make a statement in Parliament. We will raise it in the Parliament.”
Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267.
The notice seeks discussion on the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly living illegally in the US.
The Motion says, “The entire exercise of reportedly deporting 20,407 Indian immigrants could have coordinated better with the Indian authorities and in a humane manner. I request that the Government of India use diplomatic channels to ensure that.”
Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.
On Wednesday, a US C-17 military aircraft arrived in Amritsar with 104 Indian immigrants. This was the first group of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration.
The deportation was part of a crackdown the administration pledged to implement after taking office last month.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "ongoing abrupt deportations of Illegal Indian immigrants by US Government...The government must clarify its stance on this issue and outline the diplomatic measures being undertaken to engage with US authorities and ensure the dignified treatment of deported individuals."
The Motion reads, "This crisis also underscores the necessity of robust policies to prevent illegal migration and create structured legal avenues for those seeking employment abroad. There is an urgent need for intervention to dismantle human trafficking networks, provide financial and social reintegration support to deportees, and establish transparent migration frameworks to protect Indians from such predicaments in the future. The government must act decisively to safeguard the interests of thousands affected and uphold India's diplomatic credibility."
Parliament Budget Session 2025 live: Both Houses of Parliament are set to resume proceedings on Thursday with the discussion on the Union Budget 2025-2026 presented.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address in Rajya Sabha.
Today's Lok Sabha session will mark its beginning with the Question Hour followed by laying of Parliamentary Papers on the table by several ministries.