Parliament Budget Session live: Thursday marks the fifth day of the 2025 Parliament Budget Session, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11am. Congress on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States....Read More

The Motion says, “This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad.”

What's in place for today?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Rajya Sabha. Today's Lok Sabha session will begin with Question Hour, followed by several ministries laying Parliamentary Papers on the table.

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has submitted an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the US government, which he described as “carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating.”

Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, has also moved an adjournment motion to discuss the "inhumane deportation of Indian Nationals by the United States...and take all necessary steps to prevent the humiliation and mistreatment of Indian nationals abroad."

Meanwhile, a new Income Tax Bill, expected to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961, is likely to be introduced in Parliament today.

Key highlights

• On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. He highlighted that the President had spoken about creating trust among the people for the next 25 years. PM Modi stressed that his government had not given “false slogans to the poor, but true development.” He said that the government has worked for all sections of society and is committed to ensuring that resources are allocated for public welfare. "Our Government is proud of the middle class and will always support it," he added.

• BJP MPs extended praise for the Centre’s schemes and said that national security has been strengthened under the party-led government while participating in a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

• During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi indirectly targeted former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, remarking that those who stage photo sessions in impoverished huts will likely find discussions on poverty in Parliament uninteresting.

• He also criticised Congress for its dynastic politics by highlighting that three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are in Parliament, while noting that Rahul Gandhi has been consistently advocating for a caste-based census.

• In a dig at AAP convenor Kejriwal, Modi commented that while some leaders are busy with luxuries like “jacuzzis and stylish showers,” his government is focused on providing water to every household, and he accused certain parties of making empty electoral promises to the youth.

• Several opposition members in the Rajya Sabha raised concerns about the Maha Kumbh stampede, demanding that the government reveal the number of casualties and injuries to ensure proper compensation. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi paid tribute to those who lost their lives or were injured. “How many people were there? We don't know but there is a report that thousands of people are lost. Their name is among the missing. Hope that the UP government will share a list of 30 names before the public,” she said.