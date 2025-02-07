Delhi exit polls: Lotus set to bloom again in capital as pollsters predict big BJP win. What about Kejriwal's AAP?

The results of the Delhi assembly election 2025 will declared on Saturday but predictions are still pouring in before the big day. Most exit polls have predicted a big victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital. Security personnel seen deployed outside a Strong Room ahead of the Counting of Votes and Results for Vidhan Sabha Elections 2025 at Gole Market in New Delhi, India, on Thursday.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

If the numbers hold, it will be a return for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years. According to the predictions, the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may have to sit in the opposition.

What are exit polls saying for Delhi assembly election 2025?

The Axis My India poll expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party to win between 45 and 55 of Delhi's 70 seats, with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP predicted to win 15 to 25 seats.

CNX is even more gung-ho on the BJP’s chances, giving it between 49 and 61 seats. According to the particular exit poll, the AAP may be limited to the range of 10 to 19 seats.

Today's Chanakya gives the BJP 51 seats to the AAP's 19.

Matrize has predicted AAP to get 32 to 37 seats. But it has also predicted a range of 35-40 for the BJP.

The exit polls that AAP would like to see come true may just be P-Marq, giving the party 39 to 44 seats. This particular pollster predicts the BJP will get 21 to 31 seats.

People's Pulse puts the BJP’s numbers between 51 to 60 while giving AAP 10 to 18. People's Insight is a little more conservative, giving the BJP 40-44 seats while putting AAP at 25 to 28.

Poll Diary has predicted 42 to 50 seats for the BJP while JVC gives it 39 to 45. The former puts AAP in the 18 to 25 range while the latter gives it 22 to 31 seats.

One thing that is common in every exit poll prediction for the day is that nobody has any hopes for Congress. Most of them are predicting the grand old party to match its tally from 2015 and 2020 assembly polls, drawing a blank for a third straight term.