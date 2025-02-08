SIT to probe ‘corruption’ under AAP govt in Delhi: BJP's Parvesh Verma

Delhi election result: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma has said that his party's government in Delhi will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption during the rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi election result: BJP's Parvesh Verma celebrates his victory from the New Delhi assembly constituency on Saturday.(Sanchit Khanna)

Verma, who emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election after defeating former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, also said that his party's priority will be to disburse ₹2,500 a month to poor women as promised ahead of the election. Follow Delhi election LIVE updates here.

"Our priority will be to give ₹2500 to women, we had talked of creating SIT to investigate corruption, Yamuna riverfront, reduce pollution, reduce traffic congestion... we will build such a capital that everyone will be proud of," Verma told ANI.

When asked who will be the next chief minister of Delhi, Verma said that this will be decided by the party leadership after consultation with party MLAs.

"In our party, the legislative party decides (CM candidate) and the party leadership gives its approval. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone," Verma said.

Also Read | 5 reasons why Kejriwal's AAP lost 2025 Delhi election and BJP returned to power after 27 years

Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, credited the victory in Delhi to party leadership and said people have expressed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I thank the voters of New Delhi, lakhs of hard-working workers and PM Narendra Modi. This is truly his victory. People have expressed their trust in him. Party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge and there was extensive compaign, they raise morale of workers. It is victory of everyone," he said.

Delhi election result

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 27 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the saffron party has won 37 seats and is ahead on 11 seats. The AAP has won 17 seats and is ahead on five others.

Also Read | Delhi election result: Here is the full list of winners by constituency

The Congress is set to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly polls.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost their seats to the BJP.