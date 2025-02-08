5 reasons why Kejriwal's AAP lost 2025 Delhi election and BJP returned to power after 27 years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday ended its political drought in Delhi, surpassing the majority mark and ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 12-year rule. Parvesh Verma of BJP has defeated AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency. (PTI)

With the saffron party’s surge, several AAP heavyweights have faltered, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his close aide Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

These leaders, once at the forefront of a ‘new politics’ agenda, took on the Congress party over corruption issues while it held power both at the Centre and in Delhi.

However, 12 years later, they fell under the weight of allegations of corruption and their failure to deliver on the promises made to the people.

Political commentator Rasheed Kidwai, who has authored SONIA- A Biography, breaks down the reasons behind AAP's loss in the assembly elections, citing five key factors.