5 reasons why Kejriwal's AAP lost 2025 Delhi election and BJP returned to power after 27 years
BJP's victory in Delhi ended AAP's decade-long rule with key AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal humbled by the voters.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday ended its political drought in Delhi, surpassing the majority mark and ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 12-year rule.
With the saffron party’s surge, several AAP heavyweights have faltered, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his close aide Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj.
These leaders, once at the forefront of a ‘new politics’ agenda, took on the Congress party over corruption issues while it held power both at the Centre and in Delhi.
However, 12 years later, they fell under the weight of allegations of corruption and their failure to deliver on the promises made to the people.
Political commentator Rasheed Kidwai, who has authored SONIA- A Biography, breaks down the reasons behind AAP's loss in the assembly elections, citing five key factors.
- Arvind Kejriwal failed to fulfill promises: Arvind Kejriwal's inability to fulfill poll promises has proven to be the biggest factor in the Aam Aadmi Party losing power in Delhi, said Kidwai, adding, “Arvind Kejriwal promised freebies to women voters, but legally, people knew he wouldn't be able to fulfill them. His case was different from Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Omar Abdullah, or Siddharamiah.”
- Middle class voted for BJP: The ‘great engine’ middle class, which had previously backed the BJP in national elections and AAP in assembly polls, did not return this time, he claimed. “This explains the nine percent drop in AAP voters, including chartered accountants, doctors, government servants, and businesspeople. Due to Kejriwal's victimhood narrative, confrontational politics, and corruption allegations, they shifted to the BJP,” said Kidwai.
- AAP-Congress rift: The lack of an alliance between AAP and Congress has also been a factor, as in 65 constituencies, Congress candidates' deposits were ‘forfeited’, but they still damaged the AAP, he said. “Two and two don't add up to four in politics. Kejriwal's margin of defeat and the votes received by Sandeep Dikshit tell the story,” the political commentator added.
- Civic issues: He said AAP's victory in the 2022 MCD elections has proven to be detrimental, as issues such as dilapidated roads, poor cleanliness, and inadequate water supply were associated with the civic body. However, Delhi voters do not distinguish between the MCD and the Delhi government. “All these problems landed at Kejriwal's doorstep,” added Kidwai
- Corruption allegations: And ‘Sheesh Mahal', it changed Arvind Kejriwal's image of ‘common man’ he said adding, “Kejriwal has reacted to allegations vigorously, but in Sheesh Mahal case, he could not come clear. He should have thrown it open for the public.”