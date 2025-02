Delhi election results: Who's winning and who's losing | Full list

The Delhi election results declared on Saturday by the Election Commission of India show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, taking away the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's ) chance to hit a hattrick in the 2025 assembly polls. The BJP is set to win around 50 seats while the AAP could end up with a tally of around 20. BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly seat Parvesh Verma speaks to the media after the Delhi Assembly election results were announced on Saturday. (ANI)

The exit polls for the national capital also turned into reality as most pollsters had projected a victory for the saffron party. Peoples Pulse had given the BJP the maximum range, forecasting 51-60 seats for the party, while Axis My India predicted 45-55 seats.

As predicted by most exit polls, the Congress is facing another wipeout. With almost all seats in the last rounds of counting, according to the Election Commission website, no Congress candidate is leading in any constituency.

Among the high-profile candidates who lost in the Delhi elections are Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Manish Sisodia and Ramesh Bidhuri of AAP.

In the New Delhi constituency, AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat to BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Meanwhile, AAP senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj lost to two-time councilor Shikha Roy by 3188 votes in the Greater Kailash assembly constituency seat.

After trailing in most of the rounds of counting, Chief minister Atishi was declared the winner in Kalkaji with a margin of 3580 votes over BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

In Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay of the BJP, was leading by 2166 vote against AAP leader Somnath Bharti.

Here is the full list of who's leading or trailing