Who is Tarvinder Singh Marwa, BJP leader who upset Manish Sisodia in Delhi elections?
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwa from Jangpura assembly constituency.
“Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency,” Sisodia said while conceding defeat.
According to the Election Commission of India website, Sisodia lost to Tarvinder Singh Marwa by a margin of 675 votes. The BJP leader secured 38,859 votes.
Marwa thanked PM Narendra Modi, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, and party president JP Nadda for giving him an opportunity to contest the election. “Manish Sisodia admitted to me that he needed Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for him because he considered me a strong opponent,” he added.
The opposition BJP registered a decisive lead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats, while the ruling AAP took a lead in 22 seats. The Congress party failed to register a lead in any of the seats.
5 facts on BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwa
- Born on October 10, 1959, in New Delhi, Marwah completed his school education in Delhi and pursued higher studies at PGDAV College under the University of Delhi till his first year. He is married to Surinder Pal Kaur Marwah.
- He has represented the Jangpura constituency as an MLA from the Congress party for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013.
- He joined the BJP in July 2022 and was appointed the head of the Delhi BJP's Sikh cell. Marwah alleged that he was not allotted time to meet senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
- According to his election affidavit, he has one pending criminal case against him. Marwah runs a business and also earns from several rented properties in Delhi.
- The BJP leader is also infamous for his controversial statement against Rahul Gandhi. Marwa had said that the Congress leader would meet the same fate if he did not change his style of functioning.