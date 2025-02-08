Who is Tarvinder Singh Marwa, BJP leader who upset Manish Sisodia in Delhi elections?

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia conceded defeat to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwa in Jangpura assembly constituency as Delhi election results continue to emerge. Home minister Amit Shah at an election rally with BJP’s Jangpura candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah at Bhagwan Nagar Market (Jangpura) in New Delhi. (File image)(HT_PRINT)

“Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency,” Sisodia said while conceding defeat.

According to the Election Commission of India website, Sisodia lost to Tarvinder Singh Marwa by a margin of 675 votes. The BJP leader secured 38,859 votes.

Marwa thanked PM Narendra Modi, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, and party president JP Nadda for giving him an opportunity to contest the election. “Manish Sisodia admitted to me that he needed Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for him because he considered me a strong opponent,” he added.

The opposition BJP registered a decisive lead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats, while the ruling AAP took a lead in 22 seats. The Congress party failed to register a lead in any of the seats.

Kejriwal announced that if the AAP is voted to power, Sisodia will be appointed as the deputy chief minister of Delhi.(HT )

