Malviya Nagar Jangpura Election Results 2025 LIVE: Big test for Manish Sisodia, Somnath Bharti

Malviya Nagar Jangpura Election Results 2025 LIVE: Two of the most anticipated battles in the Delhi election. In Jangpura, Manish Sisodia is up against BJP’s Tarwinder Marwaha and INC’s Fahad Suri. Malviya Nagar has a contest between Somnath Bharti, BJP’s Satish Upadhyay, and INC’s Jitendar Kocchar.

Malviya Nagar Jangpura Election Results 2025 LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia arrives at the party's chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

Malviya Nagar Jangpura Election Results 2025 LIVE: Malviya Nagar and Jangpura are two of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Delhi assembly. While Malviya Nagar is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Janpura is part of the South East Delhi seat in parliament's lower house. Situated in South Delhi, Malviya Nagar is a residential area located between Saket and Hauz Khas. The constituency is named after freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malviya. The population primarily consists of ethnic Rajasthani, people from Uttar Pradesh, Haryanvis, Punjabis, and Sindhis. Additionally, Afghan refugees who were displaced during the Soviet-Afghan War in 1971 also became part of the community. AAP’s Somnath Bharti has been the MLA since 2015....Read More

Jangpura is a posh area in South Delhi, divided into Jangpura, Jangpura Extension, Jangpura A, and Jangpura B. The constituency is geographically bounded starting from the east and moving clockwise by Mathura Road, the Ring Railway Line, beyond the Defence Colony Flyover, Silver Oak Park, and the Barapulla drain. Malviya Nagar Janpura election results| Key points Both Malviya Nagar and Jangpura constituencies have been held by AAP since 2015

AAP fielded former deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Janpura in the 2025 Delhi election. He earlier held the Patparganj constituency in the last two elections.

In Malviya Nagar, BJP has gone with its big gun Satish Upadhyay, the NDMC vice chairman against AAP’s two-time MLA Somnath Bharti and Congress’ Jitender Kumar Kocchar.

AAP is looking for a third straight term in both the constituencies as well as in the Delhi government. BJP is trying to make a comeback in the national capital after a gap of 27 years.

The counting of votes will begin today at 8 am.