Delhi assembly election results 2025: Who will be next Delhi chief minister? Top 5 BJP contenders for the post

The Bharatiya Janata Party has officially crossed the halfway mark and will form the government in Delhi after 27 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the saffron party winning 39 of Delhi's 70 seats and the AAP in 17. Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate as BJP leads in vote counting for the Delhi legislative assembly election outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi on February 8, 2025. (AFP)

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has conceded defeat to the BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura, while the saffron party's Parvesh Verma defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the high-profile New Delhi seat. Follow Delhi election results live updates

The Congress is set to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly election.

AAP's Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantt seat by 2,029 votes while Kuldeep Kumar defeated his closest rival by a margin of 6,293 in Kondli.

The Kejriwal-led party's Sahi Ram won from Tughlakabad by 14,711 votes, Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra by 17,126 votes, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar by 11,656 votes, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran by 29,823 votes.

The BJP's Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes, while Manjinder Singh Sirsa emerged victorious from Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.

Tilak Ram Gupta won the Tri Nagar seat by 15,896 votes, Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar by 1,231 votes, and Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar by 344 votes.

Before the election, the AAP had sarcastically declared BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri as BJP's CM face. However, the BJP maintained that the party's CM face was yet to be decided. Ramesh Bidhuri, contesting from the Kalkaji seat, lost against chief minister Atishi.

Here are the five probable names BJP is likely to consider Delhi chief minister's post:

Parvesh Verma

BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma celebrates outside a counting centre after claiming victory in the Delhi Assembly polls amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, Saturday, (PTI)

Parvesh Verma turned out to be a giant-killer in the Delhi assembly election, as he defeated Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. Born on November 7. 1977, Parvesh Verma attended Delhi Public School in RK Puram and then went to Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. He also received a master of business administration degree from the Fore School of Management.

Parvesh Verma comes from one of the most influential political families in the national capital. His father, Sahib Singh Verma, was a chief minister of Delhi. His uncle, Azad Singh, was the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested the Mundka Vidhan Sabha constituency on the BJP ticket in the 2013 assembly election.

Parvesh Verma himself was first elected to the Delhi assembly in 2013. He contested from the Mehrauli constituency then and defeated his Congress rival Yoganand Shastri, the incumbent Delhi Vidhan Sabha speaker at the time. Parvesh Verma won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to become an MP from the West Delhi constituency, which he retained in 2019. Verma did not contest the 2024 elections.

Vijender Gupta

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Delhi assembly election at Rohini, in New Delhi. (@Gupta_vijender)

Vijender Gupta, a BJP incumbent MLA and opposition leader in the Delhi legislative assembly, won the Rohini seat, defeating AAP's Pardeep Mittal. He won the seat twice in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

He has served as Delhi BJP chief. His experience and resilience make him a key figure in the party’s leadership calculations.

Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, India - Feb. 6, 2025: Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President, a day after the Vidhan Sabha Polling in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Virendra Sachdeva is the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. He assumed this role on March 23, 2023. Under his leadership, the BJP contested the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, securing a majority and ending the AAP dominance in the capital.

Following the victory, Sachdeva emphasized that the central leadership would decide on the chief ministerial candidate.

In addition to his political role, Sachdeva serves as the secretary general of the Archery Association of India and vice president of the Delhi Olympics.

Harish Khurana

BJP leader Harish Khurana (extreme left) after attending a meeting of all BJP candidates before counting of votes at BJP headquarters, Pant Marg in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Contesting from Moti Nagar, BJP’s Harish Khurana faced AAP’s Shivcharan Goel in his electoral debut. Son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana (1993-1996), he holds key positions in BJP’s Delhi unit, having served as secretary, public relations cell convenor, and party spokesperson.

Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj, first-time MP and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj daughter, also emerged as the contender for the Delhi chief minister's post. Bansuri Swaraj won the New Delhi seat in the Lok Sabha election that was once held by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.