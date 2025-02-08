Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP's Manish Sisodia leading from Jangpura seat

Delhi Election Results 2025: Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Jangpura assembly is leading as per early trends against BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress candidate Farhad Suri. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia casting his vote, in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

Manish Sisodia had had a tumultuous time as he remained incarcerated for much of 2023 and 2024 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He is out on bail.

He won the Patparganj constituency thrice – in 2013, 2015 and 2020. However, his seat was changed this time as he contested the election from Jangpura.

While casting his votes, Manish Sisodia said he hoped the revolution in education would lead AAP to a victory.

"I have just cast my vote today for the better life of the people of Delhi. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for the better education of their children, the health of their families, and for electricity and water in Delhi. I hope that 'Shiksha ki Kranti' will win," Manish Sisodia said.

Jangpura Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates

However, the exit polls suggested a bleak future for the Aam Aadmi Party. Most exit polls predicted a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Jangpura, Manish Sisodia is taking on Congress's Farhad Suri and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

During the election, Manish Sisodia's party had alleged voter bribery in the Sarai Kale Khan area under the Jangpura assembly constituency. The police refuted the claim.

About Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia is a journalist-turned-politician. He is one of the closest associates of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He is one of the key founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party. He became a member of its political affairs committee. He first became an MLA in 2013 as he defeated BJP's Nakul Bhardwaj. In 2015, he defeated BJP's Vinod Kumar Binny by a massive margin. In 2020, BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi gave a tough fight as Sisodia won by a narrow margin of 3000 votes.

Manish Sisodia was the deputy CM of the national capital when he was arrested. He has also held the key portfolio of education.

Kejriwal last month said he is the AAP's face for the post of deputy CM.