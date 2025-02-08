Atishi faces big assembly election test today: Track results live here

Atishi assembly election test live: The results of a triangular contest between the Aam Admi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the Delhi assembly elections are highly anticipated as the counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am today. Exit polls have predicted a BJP victory, a prediction that AAP has rejected as an underestimation of their performance....Read More

AAP is aiming for a third consecutive full term in Delhi. AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 polls, while the BJP claimed just eight. Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years, failed to win any seats in the past two elections.

Former chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal contested the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. Meanwhile, current chief minister, AAP’s Atishi, ran from the Kalkaji constituency, facing Congress's Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Voting took place in a single phase on February 5 for all 70 seats of the Delhi assembly. Exit polls have forecast a BJP comeback in Delhi after 27 years, with the party expected to comfortably reach the majority mark of 36 seats and potentially secure an additional 10-15 seats. Congress is projected to win around 0-3 seats.

Key updates | Atishi assembly election test live:

- AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from the Jangpura assembly constituency offered prayers early in the morning before vote counting. He expressed hope that he would be elected and could work for the children of Delhi and their education.

- Congress leader Alka Lamba, who is contesting in Kalkaji, hours before vote counting today, said that the Congress wanted to resume work on development in the national capital that had stopped 10 years ago.

- BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also announced that today will be the day that ‘AAP-da’ will be eliminated. He claimed that the people of Delhi were ready to vote out former CM Arvind Kejriwal and make him an ex-MLA as well.

- AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of attempting to poach its members, allegedly offering ₹15 crore and ministerial positions for them to switch to the saffron party. The Anti Corruption Bureau has called in Kejriwal for questioning regarding the allegations.

- The New Delhi constituency is set for one of the most heated contests in the national capital, with former chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal running as the party’s candidate. He will face BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit in a seat Kejriwal has represented since 2013.

- Arvind Kejriwal also claimed on Friday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had declined to upload Form 17C and the vote counts per booth for each assembly, despite multiple requests.