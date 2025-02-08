Atishi faces big assembly election test today: Track results live here
Atishi assembly election test live: The results of a triangular contest between the Aam Admi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the Delhi assembly elections are highly anticipated as the counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am today. Exit polls have predicted a BJP victory, a prediction that AAP has rejected as an underestimation of their performance....Read More
AAP is aiming for a third consecutive full term in Delhi. AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 polls, while the BJP claimed just eight. Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years, failed to win any seats in the past two elections.
Former chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal contested the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit. Meanwhile, current chief minister, AAP’s Atishi, ran from the Kalkaji constituency, facing Congress's Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
Voting took place in a single phase on February 5 for all 70 seats of the Delhi assembly. Exit polls have forecast a BJP comeback in Delhi after 27 years, with the party expected to comfortably reach the majority mark of 36 seats and potentially secure an additional 10-15 seats. Congress is projected to win around 0-3 seats.
Key updates | Atishi assembly election test live:
- AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from the Jangpura assembly constituency offered prayers early in the morning before vote counting. He expressed hope that he would be elected and could work for the children of Delhi and their education.
Atishi assembly election test live: ‘We trust our hard work’ says Delhi Congress president
Atishi assembly election test live: Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Saturday that the party trusts that they will win on the basis of their hard work despite exit polls predicting not more than 3-4 seats for Congress in the assembly elections.
“We have worked hard and we will win. Exit Polls might not have favoured us, but we trust our hard work,” he said.
Atishi assembly election test live: Saurabh Bharadwaj visits temple ahead of vote counting
Atishi assembly election test live: AAP's candidate from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency Saurabh Bharadwaj offered prayers at a temple, ahead of the counting of votes which will begin at 8 am today.
Bharadwaj has won the seat since 2013, but faces stiff competition from the BJP and Congress this time.
Atishi assembly election test live: Satish Upadhyay says exit polls show ‘mood of the people’
Atishi assembly election test live: BJP leader and Malviya Nagar candidate, Satish Upadhyay said ahead of vote counting that exit polls show the “mood of the people” after most forecasts predicted a BJP sweep.
“The way the county is becoming Viksit Bharat, the same way 'Lotus' will bloom in Delhi. There will be no hat-trick (for AAP). Exit polls show the mood of the people,” he said.
Atishi assembly election test live: ‘Delhi will finally eliminate AAP-da’ says Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Atishi assembly election test live: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that today will be the day that ‘AAP-da’ will be eliminated. His comments come an hour before the vote counting for Delhi assembly elections begin.
“This is a historic day. The people of Delhi will finally eliminate 'aap-da' after almost 11 years. Delhi will finally get rid of a corrupt CM who sold liquor, made false promises, and polluted the air and water here. Today, Arvind Kejriwal will become an ex-MLA from an ex-CM, ” he said, as quoted by PTI.
Atishi assembly election test live: Alka Lamba says Congress wants to resume work on development
Atishi assembly election test live: Congress leader Alka Lamba, who is contesting in Kalkaji, hours before vote counting today, said that the Congress wanted to resume work on development in the national capital that had stopped 10 years ago.
Lamba said, "I am very confident that Delhi wants change, and this change is going to happen today. Congress wants to resume work on development that stopped 10 years ago."
Atishi assembly election test live: Manish Sisodia offers prayers, hopes to work for children of Delhi
Atishi assembly election test live: AAP's candidate from the Jangpura assembly constituency Manish Sisodia offered prayers early in the morning before vote counting.
The leader said that he hopes he is elected and will get to work for the children of Delhi.
“I have worked for people of Delhi, education and children. I have sought God’s blessings today. Hopefully, I will again get the chance to work for children.”
Atishi assembly election test live: Amanatullah Khan vies for third win from Okhla
Atishi assembly election test live: AAP's Amanatullah Khan is running for re-election from Okhla, aiming for his third consecutive win.
He faces fresh competition with Congress fielding Ariba Khan and BJP’s Manish Chaudhary as his rivals.
In 2024, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for financial irregularities and the alleged illegal recruitment of staff within the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as chairman from 2018 to 2022.
Atishi assembly election test live: Security heightened outside counting centres | Watch
Atishi assembly election test live: Security has been heightened outside the 19 counting centre across 11 districts as the counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections 2025 will commence 8 am onwards.
Atishi assembly election test live: Manish Sisodia seeks return in Jangpura amid tough cometition
Atishi assembly election test live: All eyes will be on Delhi's Jangpura seat, as former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was jailed in connection with the excise policy case, is contesting from the constituency.
The AAP leader is up against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri.
Atishi assembly election test live: ACB launches probe, seeks answer from Arvind Kejriwal ahead of poll results
Atishi assembly election test live: A team of Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officials reached AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday, seeking details and evidence regarding his allegations that the BJP attempted to poach the Aam Aadmi Party candidates.
The move comes soon after Lt Governor VK Saxena ordered an ACB probe into the matter.
Atishi assembly election test live: AAP’s Sanjay Singh rejects exit polls
Atishi assembly election test live: The AAP rejected the exit poll predictions, expressing confidence that it would form the government again. "What can you expect from the exit poll surveys conducted by massage and spa companies? Wait for February 8 and the AAP will form the government with a decisive majority," AAP MP Sanjay Singh told PTI.
Atishi assembly election test live: Intense battle between Atishi, Ramesh Bhiduri and Alka Lamba for Kalkaji seat
Atishi assembly election test live: Kalkaji is set to be one of the fiercest political battlegrounds in the Delhi assembly election, with top candidates from AAP, Congress, and BJP contesting from the constituency.
The ruling AAP has fielded Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who will face Congress's Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
The constituency has 1,94,515 voters. In 2020, Atishi won by a margin of 11,393 votes, defeating BJP’s Dharambir Singh.
Atishi assembly election test live: How many candidates contested in the assembly polls?
Atishi assembly election test live: A total of 699 candidates contested the 70 assembly seats in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, held in a single phase on Wednesday.
The three main contenders were the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress.