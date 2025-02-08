‘War against BJP continues’: Delhi CM Atishi on assembly poll results

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Saturday thanked the voters of Kalkaji, while adding that the “war” against BJP will continue. Delhi CM Atishi(HT_PRINT)

“I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against 'baahubal'. We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the 'war' against the BJP," the chief minister told reporters.

Atishi won the Kalkaji assembly seat for the second time, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes.

While Atishi was successful in retaining her seat, her party colleagues failed to do as the AAP is set to be voted out of power after 10 years. According to the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 13 and was leading on 34 seats. The saffron party is set to form the government in the national capital after 27 years.

Kejriwal concedes defeat

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who lost from New Delhi seat to BJP's

Parvesh Verma, conceded defeat.

“Today, the results of the Delhi elections have been announced, and we humbly accept the people’s verdict. The decision of the people is paramount, and we respect it. I congratulate the BJP on this victory and hope that they will fulfill the expectations and aspirations of the people who have given them the mandate,” the former Delhi CM said in a video address.

Kejriwal's party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj also lost from Jangpura and Greater Kailash respectively.

"I extend my congratulations to the winning candidate and hope they will focus on the progress and welfare of the people of Jangpura," Sisodia told reporters.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, drew a blank for the third consecutive time.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the assembly election results reflected nothing more than a referendum on Kejriwal and AAP.

"After all, at the height of the prime minister's popularity in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won decisively in Delhi. This shows that, rather than being vindication of the policies of the prime minister, this vote is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of deceit, deception, and vastly exaggerated claims of achievement," he said in a post on X.