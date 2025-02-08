Delhi poll: Who is Shikha Roy? BJP leader who defeated Saurabh Bharadwaj from GK

The Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to make a comeback in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus. Its Greater Kailash candidate Shikha Roy pulled off an upset against Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. Roy won by a margin of 3,188 votes, according to Election Commission of India. Greater Kailash election result: BJP's Shikha Roya (L) is set to beat veteran AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in this constituency seat. (MyNeta/HT Photo)

5 facts to know about Shikha Roy

60-year-old Shikha Roy was a surprise candidate from the BJP's kitty as she is just a two-time councilor, contesting against AAP's senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Roy, by profession is an advocate, shows the information on the MyNeta portal.

She has done masters in arts (MA) from the government college in Ludhiana, Punjab University, and LLB from Department of Law, PU, Chandigarh. Follow Greater Kailash election result live updates

As per the MyNeta portal, she has assets worth more than ₹ 16 crore and liabilities of over ₹ 3 crore.

From the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, Shikha Roy fought the Delhi election 2025 against AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and Congress' Garvit Singhvi.

As per the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on 39 seats and has bagged nine seats at 2:05 pm. Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is leading in 13 seats and has won nine seats.

The voting for the 70-member assembly of the national capital took place on February 5, with an approximate voter turnout of 60.54 per cent as the Election Commission of India.

Exit polls for the Delhi election predicted a major victory for the BJP in the capital. Key pollsters like Axis My India predicted a 45-55 seats win for the saffron party, with AAP forecast to bag 15-25 seats.

Peoples Pulse put BJP at a higher pedestal with 51-60 seats in its kitty, predicting a 10-18 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.