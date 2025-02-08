Summary

More on the Delhi election:

- The AAP cemented its dominance in Delhi’s political landscape in the 2015 Assembly elections, securing 67 out of 70 seats and routing both the BJP and Congress.

- The party retained power in 2020, winning 62 seats and once again reducing the BJP and Congress to insignificance.

- A victory for AAP would reinforce Kejriwal’s control over Delhi and elevate his stature on the national stage.

- However, a BJP win would mark its return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, breaking AAP and Kejriwal’s decade-long stronghold.

- The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2013, is striving for a comeback after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections.