Greater Kailash election result 2025 LIVE: BJP's Shikha Rai takes lead against AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj
- The AAP cemented its dominance in Delhi’s political landscape in the 2015 Assembly elections, securing 67 out of 70 seats and routing both the BJP and Congress.
- The party retained power in 2020, winning 62 seats and once again reducing the BJP and Congress to insignificance.
- A victory for AAP would reinforce Kejriwal’s control over Delhi and elevate his stature on the national stage.
- However, a BJP win would mark its return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, breaking AAP and Kejriwal’s decade-long stronghold.
- The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2013, is striving for a comeback after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections.
The Election Commission of India on Saturday will announce the poll result for the Greater Kailash seat. The counting process for the high-stakes Delhi assembly polls will begin at 8 am in 19 counting stations, spreading across 11 districts of the city. In Greater Kailash, Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj is up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Shikha Rai, whom he defeated in 2020, and Congress candidate Garvit Singhvi....Read More
Bharadwaj — a three-time MLA who has won the seat in every assembly election since 2013 with a margin of at least 13,000 votes. According to Election Commission data, the seat has 187,873 voters — 98,891 men, 88,973 women, and nine people from the third gender.
The electorate of the seat comprises several prosperous neighbourhoods — Greater Kailash 1, Greater Kailash 2, and Panchsheel Park — along with upper-middle class locales such as Chittaranjan Park, Masjid Moth, Asiad Village and Kailash Colony, among others.
Beside these upscale areas are urban villages such as Zamrudpur and Shahpur Jat, along with slum clusters such as Jagdamba Camp.
Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has claimed his party will win nearly 50 seats. The AAP has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting it will form the government again with its convener Kejriwal becoming chief minister for the fourth time.
New Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE
As counting progresses in the Delhi elections, AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trailing in the New Delhi constituency, with BJP’s Parvesh Verma taking the lead.
State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva reacted to the early trends, stating that Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh's remarks yesterday signaled their impending defeat. "Today, the people of Delhi will choose between development and corruption. I believe they have opted for development, and the results will reflect that," he said.
According to PValue Tracker, BJP is leading in 29 constituencies, while AAP is ahead in 11 and Congress in just one.
Greater Kailash Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Shikha Rai takes lead for the first time
For the first time since counting began at 8 AM, BJP’s Shikha Rai has surged ahead of AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj in the Greater Kailash constituency. The contest remains tight as vote counting continues.
Greater Kailash Election Results 2025 LIVE: Vote counting underway amid tight security
Vote counting for Delhi’s 70 assembly seats is underway at 19 centers across the capital amid heavy security.
As per election guidelines, postal ballots are being counted first, with EVM counting starting 30 minutes later. Both processes will then continue simultaneously.
Greater Kailash election result: Saurabh Bharadwaj takes early lead
As per initial counting trends, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj is leading in the Greater Kailash constituency. The sitting MLA is looking to retain his seat as votes continue to be counted.
Greater Kailash election result: Saurabh Bharadwaj confident of AAP’s victory
AAP’s Greater Kailash candidate, Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed confidence in his party’s win, stating that Arvind Kejriwal is on track to become Chief Minister for a fourth term. Speaking to ANI, he dismissed exit polls, asserting that they would be proven wrong.
Greater Kailash result 2025: Votes Counting begins
Greater Kailash election result 2025: BJP’s Shikha Rai offers prayer at Kalkaji temple ahead of results
Shikha Rai, BJP’s MLA candidate from Greater Kailash at Kalkaji Temple to seek the blessings of Maa Kalka. “I am confident that victory is mine,” she stated.
Greater Kailash election result 2025: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj seeks blessings ahead of results
"Kalka Maa is the 'Isht' goddess of our village and we take blessings of Maa before doing any big work. Today I will file my nomination. May Kalka Maa keep blessing us and the people of Delhi," Bharadwaj said speaking to ANI ahead of election result. He later offered prayer at Hanuman Temple in CP.
Counting to begin at 8 AM
The vote counting will commence at 8 AM, with early trends expected to emerge within the initial hours. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout on Wednesday stood at 60.54 percent. Multiple exit polls suggest that the BJP holds an advantage over the AAP, which has governed Delhi since 2015.
Greater Kailash: 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections
AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj, a seasoned leader and sitting MLA, is back in the race, looking to retain his stronghold in Greater Kailash.
The BJP is placing its bets on Shikha Rai, its 2020 candidate, while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback with Garvit Singhvi.