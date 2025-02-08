Will Parvesh Verma be next Delhi CM? BJP leader, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal, responds

Delhi assembly election results 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma, who defeated Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency in the assembly election, on Saturday said that the party's high command will decide the face of Delhi's next chief minister. BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma shows victory sign upon reaching his residence, amid the counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections in New Delhi on Saturday, (PTI)

Speaking to India Today TV shortly after Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat to Parvesh Verma in the Delhi assembly election, the BJP candidate said, “Arvind Kejriwal did not do any work for the past 11 years. People of Delhi understood that Arvind Kejriwal only told lies."

When asked if he would be the next chief minister of Delhi, Parvesh Verma said, “I am someone who doesn't get too excited when happy or doesn't get too sad when upset. Whatever the BJP high command decides (on the CM post), it would be accepted by all.”

Earlier, speaking to the media, Verma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's historic performance in the Delhi election.

"This government, which is going to be formed in Delhi, will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal lost to Parvesh Verma by a vote margin of 4089 votes.

Accept people's mandate: Arvind Kejriwal after AAP's loss

Arvind Kejriwal conceded his party's defeat in the high-stakes Delhi assembly election. The AAP is heading towards a big defeat in the 70-member assembly with the BJP leading on 47 seats, leaving AAP to just 23 seats.

AAP supremo Kejriwal and his number two Manish Sisodia lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, respectively.

In a video message, AAP supremo said, "We accept people's mandate with humility and I congratulate the BJP for its victory and also hope that it will fulfil the expectations of the people of Delhi."

Reflecting on the work done by AAP in the past decade, Kejriwal said, "We have done a lot of work in education, water, electricity, infrastructure to provide relief to Delhiites."

Kejriwal said the AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition, saying, "In the next five years, the AAP will not only play the role of a constructive opposition, but will also be available to the people of Delhi."

"We are not in politics for power, instead we consider it as a medium to serve people," Kejriwal claimed in the video message.

In the end, the AAP chief thanked all his party workers. "I thank all AAP workers for their hardwork during the elections and we fought a good election."

While AAP has dominated the political landscape in Delhi for the last 10 years, the BJP has been out of power in the city since 1998.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and was hoping for a resurgence, seemed headed for its third straight washout.