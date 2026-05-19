Janhvi Kapoor embraces the dupatta aesthetic in dreamy powder blue Manish Malhotra saree at Peddi trailer launch. Watch

She paired the saree with a structured bandeau blouse featuring textured detailing that brought a contemporary twist to the traditional ensemble. The fitted silhouette of the blouse contrasted perfectly with the airy and delicate drape of the saree, creating a balanced monochrome look that felt both modern and regal. The one-shoulder-inspired draping style further elevated the outfit.

The actor slipped into a breathtaking chiffon saree dipped in a dreamy powder-blue hue. The sheer six yards hugged Janhvi ’s silhouette beautifully, while the fluid drape added a soft, romantic charm to her overall appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor brought her signature glam to the trailer launch of her upcoming film Peddi alongside co-star Ram Charan in a dreamy ethnic ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, the actor channelled major desi princess vibes in a stunning saree look by ace couturier Manish Malhotra. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s pilates trainer reveals 3 popular core exercises most people get wrong; shares easy fixes )

What truly stole the spotlight, however, was the matching dupatta wrapped gracefully around her neck and cascading down the back. Adorned with tassel accents, the statement drape introduced movement and drama to the otherwise minimal ensemble. The dupatta not only enhanced the ethereal vibe of the outfit but also tapped into the growing trend of scarf-inspired draping that has recently dominated international red carpets.

How she styled her look Keeping her styling minimal yet regal, Janhvi accessorised with earrings and a ring from Jet Gems, along with a bracelet from Golecha’s Jewels. Her glam, curated by makeup artist Savleen Manchanda, featured shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, plenty of highlighter and a glossy nude lipstick. Meanwhile, hairstylist Sourav Roy completed the look by tying her tresses into a sleek high ponytail.

The dupatta trend has also found favour globally in recent months. Recently, Alia Bhatt paired her custom pink gown by Tamara Ralph with a matching dupatta-inspired drape at Cannes, while stars like Camila Mendes and Hailey Bieber embraced similar scarf-inspired styling at the 2026 Met Gala.

On the work front Janhvi Kapoor will next appear in Peddi, an upcoming sports action drama helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, while Ishan Saksena serves as co-producer under IVY Entertainment. The project is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in pivotal roles. Marking Ram Charan’s 16th outing as a lead actor, the film also boasts a soundtrack composed by legendary musician A. R. Rahman. Peddi is slated to hit theatres on June 6, 2026.