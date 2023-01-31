Weak kidneys? 6 effective home remedies to help improve kidney function

A weak kidney is a kidney that doesn't functioning optimally due to disease or injury. Our kidneys remove wastes and extra fluids from the body and maintain a healthy balance of water, salts and minerals. There are no clear signs and symptoms of a weak kidney till the kidney function is extremely compromised. One's kidney function can be affected due to kidney disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. In case of chronic kidney disease, the kidneys lose their function gradually. The symptoms of a weak kidney include increased urge of urination, even at night, several times, loss of appetite, puffy eyes, bad breath, muscle cramps among others. (Also read: High cholesterol: Effective lifestyle changes to lower cholesterol in winters)

Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor in her recent Instagram posts talks about signs of weak kidneys and effective home remedies to improve kidney function.

"The kidneys act like your body’s personal garbage collectors. Every day, these two bean-shaped organs, which sit just below your rib cage on either side of your spine, filter about 55 gallons of blood daily to sift out about two quarts of waste products and excess water. The kidneys prevent the build-up of wastes and excess fluid in the body, keep electrolyte levels stable, produce hormones that make red blood cells, regulate blood pressure and build strong bones. Kidney disease is a major public health concern. Kidney disease often goes undetected until it is very advanced. Unfortunately, this is when someone would need dialysis or a transplant," wrote Kapoor.

SIGNS OF WEAK KIDNEYS

Kapoor also shared signs of weak kidneys in her Insta post:

1. Puffy eyes: This could also be due to excessive intake of protein.

2. Nocturia: It is a condition where you wake up at night to constantly urinate. This could be another sign.

3. Swollen face or foamy urine: This could also be due to dehydration. If that was the case with you, then I would ask you to increase your intake of water.

4. Also a bad breath or a metal-like taste in your mouth could be an indication of weak kidneys.

HOME REMEDIES TO IMPROVE KIDNEY FUNCTION

The following homemade remedies will help you take care of your kidneys in addition to eating healthily, leading an active lifestyle, and drinking enough of water, says Kapoor.

1. Use lemon juice and eat foods high in vitamin C: You may regularly add freshly squeezed lemons to your drinks. Lemons and vitamin C-rich meals including citrus fruits, broccoli, cucumbers, and green leafy vegetables are useful for maintaining kidney function. These have citrate, a substance that stops calcium stones from developing. Small stones can also be broken up by citrate, letting them to pass more rapidly.

2. Steer clear of salt-added goods

3. Select foods with less potassium: Bananas, oranges, potatoes, spinach, and tomatoes are examples of foods high in potassium. Apples, cabbage, carrots, green beans, grapes, and strawberries are a few examples of low-potassium foods. You should typically avoid salt replacements if you have renal problems since many of them include potassium.

4. Cut back on your protein intake

5. Celery juice: Celery juice aids with kidney function improvement. Celery juice contains mineral salts that both maintain and enhance kidney function. We advise consuming 1-2 glasses daily before large meals (30 min before).

6. Dandelion root: Antioxidant qualities may be found in dandelion flowers. Additionally, dandelion may strengthen the immune system. Dandelion root is used by herbalists to cleanse the kidneys, gallbladder, and liver.

