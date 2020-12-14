Lalu’s health condition deteriorates; kidney functioning at 25% capacity, says doctor

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:51 IST

The health condition of incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, has deteriorated as his kidney functioning at 25% capacity, hospital authority said on Monday.

His ailment in stage-4, Yadav may have to go for dialysis very soon, said Dr Umesh Prasad, the doctor treating him.

The senior physician said, “His conditions remains critical.His kidney is functioning at 25% capacity and he will have to go for dialysis in the near future but I can’t predict the exact date.”

When asked if Yadav needs to be shifted to another medical facility, Dr Prasad said, “I have informed the authorities about his health condition. Now, they and the court will decide whether he should be shifted to some other medical facility or not.”

He, however, said, “In my opinion, he should go to a highly specialised centre, as he is suffering from multiple ailments and comorbidities.”

The former Bihar chief minister has been in jail since December 23, 2017, after his conviction in the fodder scam cases. After two months, he developed health complications and was shifted to RIMS and then to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He was referred back to RIMS after AIIMS declared him fit in May, 2018.

After his return to RIMS, Yadav got parole for three days on May 10 to attend his elder son’s wedding. Thereafter, he was then given provisional bail by the Jharkhand high court for advance treatment at a Mumbai-based hospital in June 2018.

He returned to RIMS at the end of August that year. Since then, he is under treatment at RIMS.

On August 5, he was shifted to RIMS director’s bungalow, also known as Kelly’s Bungalow, from RIMS’ ward in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases and shortage of beds at the hospital. However, he moved back to RIMS again on November 26.