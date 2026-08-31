5 financial conversations every couple should have before combining finances

Marriage is a big step in anyone's life. It is a major milestone as two people join hands and begin a new chapter together. Practical matters such as finances are equally important. Discussing money at the beginning may feel uncomfortable, but having these conversations early can help prevent misunderstandings and conflicts later. A legal expert weighed in on this, sharing conversations couples should initiate in order to prevent relationship problems later in marriage.



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Supreme Court lawyer Sana Raees Khan, founder of SRK Legal, weighed in on the matter, noting that marriage is also a financial partnership. She emphasised the importance of having money-related conversations early, as unclear expectations may otherwise become a source of conflict.

“Once couples begin sharing expenses, savings, investments or liabilities, unclear expectations around money can become a source of conflict. Financial transparency before combining finances can help couples make informed decisions and protect both partners’ interests,” she said.