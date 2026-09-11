Travelling during BRICS summit by rail? Check if you train is cancelled or diverted
Multiple trains have been cancelled or diverted on September 11, 12 and 13 as Delhi will host the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.
Several global leaders will travel to Delhi for the BRICS Summit scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. Meanwhile, train operations will be affected, with multiple services cancelled or diverted. “Due to operational reasons, the following trains shall be cancelled/diverted/short -terminated/short-originate/rescheduled/regulated/terminal change,” the Northern Railway said in a press release.
Also Read | What is BRICS and why does it matter? The story of how a Goldman Sachs acronym became an 11-member bloc
Here are the details of the train handling plan:
Train handling plan for September 11, 2026:
1 - Cancellation
2- Diversion
3- Short originate and short terminate
Deep Dive
Train handling plan for September 12, 2026
1- Cancellation
2- Diversion
3- Regulation
4- Short originate and short terminate-
Train handling plan for September 13, 2026
1- Cancellation
2- Diversion
3- Short originate and short terminate
5- Regulation
Delhi security and more
The authorities have put in place a multi-layered security system for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across Delhi, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior police official on Thursday.
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