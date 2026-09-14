Mahira Khan at 41, Anne Hathaway at 43: Do celebs make 40s pregnancy look easy? Doctors say there's more to the story

And after birth? Private nannies and night nurses vs juggling a career and ageing parents without a safety net. Late motherhood is more visible than ever. It's just not equally accessible, the doctors highlight.

While birth rates for women 40-44 are rising globally, doctors say pop culture sells an illusion of ease; they highlight that the rate of natural conception drops to 5 percent by 40 and many late pregnancies rely on egg freezing, multiple IVF rounds, or donor eggs — options that cost a fortune and aren't covered by insurance for most people.

Mahira Khan is pregnant at 41. Katrina Kaif was a first-time mom at 42. Sonam Kapoor welcomed her second child at 40. Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child at 43. Natalie Portman recently had her third child; she is 45. 40 is the new 30 for celebrity motherhood , and it's powerful to watch. But behind the glowing magazine covers and red carpets is a very different reality. Also read | Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy at 41 with baby bump photo from TIFF 2026

Celebrity privilege vs everyday logistics "The trend of women, including Mahira Khan, Anne Hathaway, Natalie Portman, Katrina Kaif, and Sonam Kapoor, choosing to have babies and become mothers in their late 40s shows a real big change happening around the world," Dr Komal Bhadu, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, told HT Lifestyle. "Even though more people are having babies later in life, the way it works for celebrities is very different from how it works for normal people," she added.

Dr Bhadu noted that while demographic data from the past two decades shows a statistical surge — with birth rates for women between 40 and 44 rising across North America, Europe, and major Asian cities — the illusion of ease created by pop culture masks severe reproductive realities.

"Celebrities can get help from doctors, freeze eggs, go through many rounds of IVF, and use donor eggs. For regular people, fertility treatments are expensive and not well-covered by insurance. The stories about celebrities often hide the medical work involved. They make it look easy and natural. In reality, the chance of getting pregnant naturally drops to about 5 percent by age 40, and there are higher chances of losing the baby," she said.

Furthermore, the post-birth period exposes a sharp divide in resources. While stars often have access to private doulas, night nurses, trainers, and specialised nutritionists, regular parents in their 40s frequently balance demanding careers alongside caring for ageing parents without a workplace safety net. Also read | Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif handled pregnancy and motherhood like a warrior

What medicine can and cannot change From a purely clinical perspective, specialists said that while modern obstetrics has made late-stage pregnancies safer, it has not altered fundamental human biology. "Pregnancy and motherhood in the 40s are increasingly visible, raising an important question -- is having a baby later in life becoming more common, or does it remain a possibility largely associated with celebrities and those with greater access to healthcare?" Dr Preeti Rastogi, senior director and HOD of obstetrics and gynaecology at Medanta Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle.

"From a medical perspective, pregnancy after 40 is possible, but it should not be considered the same as pregnancy at a younger age," Dr Rastogi stated. "Fertility declines with age, particularly after the mid-30s, as both the number and quality of eggs decrease. This can make conception more difficult and increase the risk of miscarriage and chromosomal abnormalities. However, age alone does not determine whether a woman can have a healthy pregnancy," she added.

Dr Rastogi pointed out that pregnancies in one's 40s come with a heightened baseline risk for maternal conditions: "Pregnancy in the 40s carries a higher risk of complications such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, and certain pregnancy-related complications. These risks do not mean that every woman will experience problems. Many women in their 40s have healthy pregnancies and babies with appropriate medical care."

Navigating the biological timeline Both experts agreed that for everyday women considering childbearing later in life, the key lies in proactive medical evaluation rather than passive waiting. Dr Rastogi advised that preconception counselling is critical. "A doctor can assess existing health conditions, review medications, discuss fertility, and recommend appropriate tests and vaccinations," she explained, adding, "Women over 40 should consider seeking fertility evaluation early rather than waiting several months if they are trying to conceive. Once pregnant, regular antenatal care, recommended screening, and monitoring of maternal and fetal health are essential."

"The key message is that motherhood in the 40s is neither impossible nor risk-free. It is a personal decision that should be supported by accurate information, realistic expectations, and access to timely medical care. The conversation should focus not on age-related fear, but on helping women make informed reproductive choices," concluded Dr Rastogi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.