Anne Hathaway is 43 and pregnant with her third child: Doctor says says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe

What used to be clinically — and rather harshly — labeled a 'geriatric pregnancy' is becoming a standard modern milestone. But as the social stigma fades, the medical reality requires a nuanced look: is a late pregnancy actually safe, or has technology simply made us better at managing the gamble? Also read | Natalie Portman pregnant with 3rd child at 44

But while the celebrity 'miracle baby' is often treated as a glamorous headline, the underlying shift is deeply structural. According to data from the US Census Bureau, fertility rates for women in their 20s have steadily declined, while birth rates for women aged 35 to 44 have risen.

The June 19 pregnancy announcement lands at a fascinating intersection of culture and medicine. Anne joins a wave of high-profile women — including Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor — who have navigated pregnancy and childbirth well into their 40s .

When 43-year-old Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway casually stepped into her Instagram frame, dropped her arms, and smiled over a distinct baby bump to the tune of Barbara Lewis’s Baby, I'm Yours, she did more than just announce her third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman. She joined a demography of women rewriting the timeline of human fertility. Also read | Sonam Kapoor gives birth to baby no 2 at 40: Moms on Reddit think 'it’s not too late'

The changing biological timeline Historically, a woman's 35th birthday was treated by the medical community as a sharp fertility cliff. In reality, the decline is gradual. "In recent years, more women have chosen to have children later in life, often prioritising careers, financial security, or personal readiness before starting a family," noted Dr Neelam Suri, a senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, in a September 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle.

"Pregnancy later in life is no longer unusual, and with the right medical care and precautions, many women experience positive outcomes," she said. While social readiness increases with age, biology still operates on a fixed reserve, Dr Suri added.

Women are born with a finite number of eggs, and both their quality and quantity decrease over time – this makes natural conception more challenging after 35 and significantly more so after 40, frequently requiring assisted reproductive technologies (ART) like in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Dr Suri highlighted.

Stripping away panic: assessing real risks When discussing pregnancy past 40, medical professionals balance optimism with rigid screening. The risks are real, but they are predictable and manageable, according to Dr Suri:

1. Maternal health vulnerabilities

As the body ages, the physical stress of pregnancy amplifies existing vulnerabilities. Dr Suri shared that women over 35 face elevated rates of:

⦿ Gestational diabetes: a temporary form of diabetes that emerges during pregnancy.

⦿ Hypertension and preeclampsia: dangerous spikes in blood pressure that can threaten both maternal and fetal health.

⦿ Surgical deliveries: a higher likelihood of requiring a cesarean section due to labor complications or prolonged delivery.

2. Fetal and chromosomal considerations

The ageing of the egg increases the likelihood of genetic variation, Dr Suri added. The risk of chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome, rises significantly by age 40 – additionally, older mothers face higher baseline rates of premature births and low birth weight.

While these risks sound alarming on paper, advanced non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) — which screens fetal DNA through a simple maternal blood draw as early as 10 weeks — and high-resolution targeted ultrasounds allow modern OB-GYNs to identify, track, and manage these conditions with extraordinary precision. Also read | Expecting a baby? Gynaecologist says avoid doing these 8 things during pregnancy

Playbook for a safe pregnancy past 40 If you are planning a pregnancy in your late 30s or early 40s, a positive outcome relies heavily on proactive medical management. Dr Suri outlined four pillars for a safe journey:

⦿ Preconception planning: consulting a doctor before trying to conceive to assess overall health and address any pre-existing conditions.

⦿ Regular prenatal check-ups: frequent monitoring helps manage complications early.

⦿ Healthy lifestyle choices: a balanced diet, moderate exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol or smoking contribute significantly to maternal and fetal health.

⦿ Emotional well-being: stress management and family support are important for a smooth pregnancy journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.