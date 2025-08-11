Expecting a baby? Gynaecologist says avoid doing these 8 things during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a phase when one needs to be extra careful of their and the baby’s health. During pregnancy, a woman’s body goes through drastic changes, and it is essential for them to stay extra safe. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon shared 8 things that women should avoid doing during pregnancy. Also read | Pregnancy guide: Key physical changes that occur during each trimester and expert tips on how to manage them Know the things that women should avoid doing during pregnancy. (Shutterstock)

1. Avoid alcohol, smoking

Needless to say, one should avoid alcohol, smoking and all nicotine products, even secondhand smoke or vaping aerosols completely in pregnancy. No amount of alcohol is proven safe in pregnancy; small amounts could also result in fetal alcohol syndrome and irreversible developmental problems, and smoking is known to increase risks of low birth weight, premature birth, and learning difficulties.

2. Avoid high-mercury fish and undercooked meat

Other food restrictions include high-mercury fish, raw seafood, raw and undercooked meat, eggs, or fish as there could be risk of infections like listeria, salmonella, and toxoplasmosis, causing miscarriage or serious harm to the baby.

3. Avoid stress and anxiety-inducing situations

High stress levels and unmanaged anxiety-this raises cortisol levels, which may affect fetal brain development, increase risk of preterm birth, and affect maternal sleep and immunity. Learn to manage stress with prenatal yoga, meditation, and sometimes help from therapist.

4. Avoid over the counter medications

Do not take medications, whether over the counter or herbal supplements. Common painkillers, decongestants, or herbal supplements may be teratogenic or cause uterine contractions. Even natural doesn’t mean safe. Also read | Worried about early pregnancy risks? Doctor shares 7 tips to stay safe and healthy

Avoid alcohol completely during pregnancy.(Unsplash)

5. Avoid strenuous activities

Most exercises are safe in pregnancy, but avoid strenuous activities or contact sports, heavy lifting, skiing, or cycling, deep sea diving on uneven surfaces pose risks of trauma or falls. Safe alternatives include walking, swimming, prenatal Pilates, and low-impact workouts if your doctor allows.

6. Avoid exposure to air pollution

Exposure to environmental pollutants, though not totally avoidable, but one should try to limit prolonged exposure to air pollution, pesticides, paints, or solvents. Use protective masks, ensure ventilation, and avoid direct chemical contact. Washed Fruits and Vegetables thoroughly and avoid pre-cut packaged salads if possible

7. Avoid skipping antenatal appointments

Regular checkups detect early complications like gestational hypertension, fetal growth restriction, or gestational diabetes. You need to visit your doctor and get the ultrasounds and tests advised even if you aren't facing any problems. Skipping them delays care and may risk both maternal and fetal health.

8. Avoid processed foods, caffeine

Other foods like unpasteurised dairy and certain soft cheeses, deli meat and processed ready-to-eat meats, high intake of caffeine (more than 200mg/day), unpasteurised juices and raw sprouts, highly processed and junk foods should all be avoided. Also read | Your pregnancy survival guide: 5 doctor-approved tips for navigating body changes in every trimester with confidence

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.