Even men need sunscreens: 8 top-rated picks to protect skin from harmful UV rays

If you’re a man who thinks stepping out in the sun without applying sunscreen would work, it's time to rethink. Sunscreen is not a women-only product. It prevents skin from the harmful effects of the sun. Using sunscreen helps create a protective barrier that shields the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, keeping it youthful over time. Top 8 sunscreen for men (Adobe ) These sunscreens for men are lightweight and non-greasy, and easy to apply, making them suitable even for those who hate applying too many skincare products. In addition, these sunscreens work well on facial hair, absorb quickly, and don’t leave a white residue. So, for all the men out there who have been skipping this magic skincare step, here are the top 8 sunscreens for you to try. Top 8 sunscreens for men

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen protects skin from sun damage while promoting a brighter complexion. Powered by vitamin C and turmeric, it helps fight free radicals and supports an even skin tone. The non-greasy formula blends smoothly without a heavy feel, making it suitable for everyday wear. Designed for normal to combination skin, this sunscreen works well for users seeking sun protection with added glow-enhancing skincare benefits.



Reasons to buy Budget-friendly daily sunscreen with vitamin C for glow and antioxidant support. Generally light texture and is suitable for most skin types as a day sunscreen. Vitamin C and turmeric help in fighting free radicals and give even-toned skin. Reason to avoid Effectiveness in strong sun may be less robust than high-grade broad-spectrum sunscreens. Vitamin C might not be suitable for people with very dry skin.

Customer Feedback Customers like its brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) protects skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays while delivering deep hydration. Its lightweight, water-based gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, making it a perfect sunscreen for men. This sunscreen is powered by hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture and keeps skin plump and comfortable all day. It is ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin and is perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly. Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support. No white cast, suits normal, oily, acne-prone skin. Reason to avoid Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes. Not suitable for people with very dry skin

Customer Feedback Customers praise its non-greasy, lightweight feel. It is perfect for men with oily or acne-prone skin and does not leave any white cast. However, some mention slight stickiness after sweating.





Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (CTRI/2025/03/083452) offers broad-spectrum sun protection while enhancing natural radiance. It is infused with papaya extract and vitamin C, which helps brighten dull skin, adding to the list of the best sunscreens for men. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula blends effortlessly and leaves no white cast. It suits all skin types and works well as a daily sunscreen for glowing, hydrated, and healthy-looking skin.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly. Papaya extract and vitamin C help brighten dull skin. Lightweight gel with no white cast. Reason to avoid Might give extra shine to people with oily skin

Customer Feedback: Buyers love the instant glow that this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it is appreciated for its moisture-lock technology.

Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ combines advanced sun protection with skin-brightening benefits. Enriched with kesar and kojic acid, it helps reduce tanning and uneven skin tone while shielding skin from UVA and UVB rays. It has a creamy yet lightweight formula that spreads easily and provides a natural, radiant finish. This sunscreen is suitable for normal to dry skin, and is ideal for users looking to protect and enhance skin luminosity.

Reasons to buy Infused with brightening ingredients like kesar/saffron & kojic acid to target dullness and hyperpigmentation. Lightweight, daily-use sunscreen ideal for those who want cosmetic brightening plus protection. Reason to avoid Pricey as compared to other sunscreens Active brightening ingredients can be sensitising for very sensitive skin.

Customer Feedback Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. However, some oily-skin users reported that the texture might feel a little heavy.

Reginald Men Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ delivers high-performance sun protection designed specifically for men’s skin. Its fast-absorbing, non-sticky formula shields against UVA and UVB rays while controlling excess oil and sweat. The lightweight texture leaves no white cast and works well for outdoor activities, workouts, and daily commuting. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen offers effective protection without compromising comfort or a matte appearance.

Reasons to buy Lightweight texture that controls sweat and oil Perfect for outdoor activities Does not leave any white cast Suitable for all skin types Reason to avoid Slightly pricier than the other alternatives

Customer Feedback Customers like its lightweight texture and love its oil-controlling nature. Its non greasy, making it perfect for daily use. However, its price could be a factor to consider.

Garnier Super UV Cooling Watergel Sunscreen SPF 50 provides powerful sun protection with an instant cooling effect. Its water-light gel texture absorbs quickly, leaving the skin fresh and hydrated without greasiness. This sunscreen is enriched with moisture-boosting ingredients that defend against the harsh UV rays and pollution. This sunscreen is ideal for hot and humid climate, suits oily to combination skin, and works well for everyday outdoor exposure.

Reasons to buy Budget-friendly daily sunscreen with a cooling effect Ultra-light texture with moisture-boosting ingredients Gets absorbed quickly Reason to avoid Not for people with dry skin Has a slight fragrance that could irritate a few

Customer Feedback Customers like its lightweight formula and the fact that it gets absorbed easily. However, it is just for oily to combination skin type, which could be a drawback for people with dry skin.

The Man Company Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ offers broad-spectrum sun protection with a matte, shine-free finish. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly and helps control excess oil, making it ideal for men with oily or acne-prone skin. It is designed for daily outdoor use and protects against tanning and sunburn without clogging pores. This sunscreen blends easily and fits seamlessly into a simple grooming routine.

Reasons to buy Budget-friendly oil-free sunscreen Lightweight and absorbs quickly Perfect for oily or acne-prone skin Reason to avoid Might not suit people with dry skin

Beardo Ultra Glow Serum Sunscreen SPF 60+ PA++++ combines very high sun protection with skincare benefits. The serum-based formula feels lightweight and absorbs quickly without stickiness. It helps protect against tanning, sunburn, and photoaging while delivering a subtle glow. Suitable for daily use, this sunscreen works well for men who want strong UV protection with a modern, non-greasy texture.

Reasons to buy Very high sun protection of SPF 60++++ Generally light texture, non-greasy, and absorbs quickly Perfect for daily use Reason to avoid Glow finish may not suit men

Customer Feedback Customers like its lightweight texture and report that it is perfect for daily use. It is loved for its oil-free formula and is appreciated for its affordable pricing. Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Finish Key Benefits The Derma Co Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ Natural Hydration, no white cast Aqualogica Glow+ SPF 50+ PA++++ Dewy Glow, hydration Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic SPF 50 PA++++ Radiant Brightening, tan control Mamaearth Vitamin C SPF 50 Natural Antioxidant protection Reginald Men SPF 50 PA++++ Matte Oil control Garnier Watergel SPF 50 Fresh Cooling, lightweight The Man Company SPF 50 PA+++ Matte Oil-free protection Beardo Ultra Glow SPF 60+ PA++++ Glow High protection, serum texture

FAQ: Sunscreen for men Is sunscreen necessary for men? Yes, men need sun protection to prevent acne marks, tanning, and premature ageing. Which sunscreen texture is best for men? Gel, aqua gel, or silicone-based sunscreens work best on men. It depends on your skin type. Will sunscreen clog pores? Non-comedogenic sunscreens are designed not to clog pores. How often should oily skin reapply sunscreen? Every 2–3 hours when outdoors. Can oily skin skip moisturiser if using sunscreen? Hydrating gel sunscreens can replace moisturiser in humid weather.