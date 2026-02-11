Even men need sunscreens: 8 top-rated picks to protect skin from harmful UV rays
Sunscreen is a crucial skincare product essential for both men and women. Here are 8 top-rated sunscreens for men.
If you’re a man who thinks stepping out in the sun without applying sunscreen would work, it's time to rethink. Sunscreen is not a women-only product. It prevents skin from the harmful effects of the sun. Using sunscreen helps create a protective barrier that shields the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, keeping it youthful over time.
These sunscreens for men are lightweight and non-greasy, and easy to apply, making them suitable even for those who hate applying too many skincare products. In addition, these sunscreens work well on facial hair, absorb quickly, and don’t leave a white residue.
So, for all the men out there who have been skipping this magic skincare step, here are the top 8 sunscreens for you to try.
Top 8 sunscreens for men
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen protects skin from sun damage while promoting a brighter complexion. Powered by vitamin C and turmeric, it helps fight free radicals and supports an even skin tone. The non-greasy formula blends smoothly without a heavy feel, making it suitable for everyday wear. Designed for normal to combination skin, this sunscreen works well for users seeking sun protection with added glow-enhancing skincare benefits.
Reasons to buy
Budget-friendly daily sunscreen with vitamin C for glow and antioxidant support.
Generally light texture and is suitable for most skin types as a day sunscreen.
Vitamin C and turmeric help in fighting free radicals and give even-toned skin.
Reason to avoid
Effectiveness in strong sun may be less robust than high-grade broad-spectrum sunscreens.
Vitamin C might not be suitable for people with very dry skin.
Customer Feedback
Customers like its brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) protects skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays while delivering deep hydration. Its lightweight, water-based gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, making it a perfect sunscreen for men. This sunscreen is powered by hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture and keeps skin plump and comfortable all day. It is ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin and is perfect for indoor and outdoor use.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection.
Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly.
Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support.
No white cast, suits normal, oily, acne-prone skin.
Reason to avoid
Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes.
Not suitable for people with very dry skin
Customer Feedback
Customers praise its non-greasy, lightweight feel. It is perfect for men with oily or acne-prone skin and does not leave any white cast. However, some mention slight stickiness after sweating.
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (CTRI/2025/03/083452) offers broad-spectrum sun protection while enhancing natural radiance. It is infused with papaya extract and vitamin C, which helps brighten dull skin, adding to the list of the best sunscreens for men. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula blends effortlessly and leaves no white cast. It suits all skin types and works well as a daily sunscreen for glowing, hydrated, and healthy-looking skin.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection.
Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly.
Papaya extract and vitamin C help brighten dull skin.
Lightweight gel with no white cast.
Reason to avoid
Might give extra shine to people with oily skin
Customer Feedback:
Buyers love the instant glow that this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it is appreciated for its moisture-lock technology.
Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ combines advanced sun protection with skin-brightening benefits. Enriched with kesar and kojic acid, it helps reduce tanning and uneven skin tone while shielding skin from UVA and UVB rays. It has a creamy yet lightweight formula that spreads easily and provides a natural, radiant finish. This sunscreen is suitable for normal to dry skin, and is ideal for users looking to protect and enhance skin luminosity.
Reasons to buy
Infused with brightening ingredients like kesar/saffron & kojic acid to target dullness and hyperpigmentation.
Lightweight, daily-use sunscreen ideal for those who want cosmetic brightening plus protection.
Reason to avoid
Pricey as compared to other sunscreens
Active brightening ingredients can be sensitising for very sensitive skin.
Customer Feedback
Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. However, some oily-skin users reported that the texture might feel a little heavy.
Reginald Men Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ delivers high-performance sun protection designed specifically for men’s skin. Its fast-absorbing, non-sticky formula shields against UVA and UVB rays while controlling excess oil and sweat. The lightweight texture leaves no white cast and works well for outdoor activities, workouts, and daily commuting. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen offers effective protection without compromising comfort or a matte appearance.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight texture that controls sweat and oil
Perfect for outdoor activities
Does not leave any white cast
Suitable for all skin types
Reason to avoid
Slightly pricier than the other alternatives
Customer Feedback
Customers like its lightweight texture and love its oil-controlling nature. Its non greasy, making it perfect for daily use. However, its price could be a factor to consider.
Garnier Super UV Cooling Watergel Sunscreen SPF 50 provides powerful sun protection with an instant cooling effect. Its water-light gel texture absorbs quickly, leaving the skin fresh and hydrated without greasiness. This sunscreen is enriched with moisture-boosting ingredients that defend against the harsh UV rays and pollution. This sunscreen is ideal for hot and humid climate, suits oily to combination skin, and works well for everyday outdoor exposure.
Reasons to buy
Budget-friendly daily sunscreen with a cooling effect
Ultra-light texture with moisture-boosting ingredients
Gets absorbed quickly
Reason to avoid
Not for people with dry skin
Has a slight fragrance that could irritate a few
Customer Feedback
Customers like its lightweight formula and the fact that it gets absorbed easily. However, it is just for oily to combination skin type, which could be a drawback for people with dry skin.
The Man Company Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ offers broad-spectrum sun protection with a matte, shine-free finish. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly and helps control excess oil, making it ideal for men with oily or acne-prone skin. It is designed for daily outdoor use and protects against tanning and sunburn without clogging pores. This sunscreen blends easily and fits seamlessly into a simple grooming routine.
Reasons to buy
Budget-friendly oil-free sunscreen
Lightweight and absorbs quickly
Perfect for oily or acne-prone skin
Reason to avoid
Might not suit people with dry skin
Customer Feedback
Customers like its brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.
Beardo Ultra Glow Serum Sunscreen SPF 60+ PA++++ combines very high sun protection with skincare benefits. The serum-based formula feels lightweight and absorbs quickly without stickiness. It helps protect against tanning, sunburn, and photoaging while delivering a subtle glow. Suitable for daily use, this sunscreen works well for men who want strong UV protection with a modern, non-greasy texture.
Reasons to buy
Very high sun protection of SPF 60++++
Generally light texture, non-greasy, and absorbs quickly
Perfect for daily use
Reason to avoid
Glow finish may not suit men
Customer Feedback
Customers like its lightweight texture and report that it is perfect for daily use. It is loved for its oil-free formula and is appreciated for its affordable pricing.
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|SPF
|Finish
|Key Benefits
|The Derma Co Aqua Gel
|SPF 50 PA++++
|Natural
|Hydration, no white cast
|Aqualogica Glow+
|SPF 50+ PA++++
|Dewy
|Glow, hydration
|Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic
|SPF 50 PA++++
|Radiant
|Brightening, tan control
|Mamaearth Vitamin C
|SPF 50
|Natural
|Antioxidant protection
|Reginald Men
|SPF 50 PA++++
|Matte
|Oil control
|Garnier Watergel
|SPF 50
|Fresh
|Cooling, lightweight
|The Man Company
|SPF 50 PA+++
|Matte
|Oil-free protection
|Beardo Ultra Glow
|SPF 60+ PA++++
|Glow
|High protection, serum texture
