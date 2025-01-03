Can herpes trigger Alzheimer’s? Study sheds light on the connection

Alzheimer’s disease is a condition that slowly destroys the brain’s ability to function properly and form memories. However, there might be a hidden culprit that can trigger Alzheimer’s. According to a recent study led by Or Shemesh, University of Pittsburgh, the common herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), better known as the virus that is responsible for causing cold sores might be the reason behind Alzheimer’s. Also read | Time to learn a new language? Study says being bilingual slows down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease The researchers studied brain tissue samples from multiple regions, including hippocampus and entorhinal cortex, the areas typically most affected by Alzheimer’s disease. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 29 individuals across three groups: ones without Alzheimer’s, ones with the mild form of the disease, and ones with advanced-level Alzheimer’s. The researchers studied brain tissue samples from multiple regions, including hippocampus and entorhinal cortex, the areas typically most affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

They further observed that when HSV-1 infects brain cells, it starts a process where a protein called tau is formed. Tau further becomes abnormally modified and forms tangles in Alzheimer’s disease. Brain samples from people with Alzheimer’s disease demonstrated higher levels of herpes viral proteins when compared to the brain samples from people not suffering from Alzheimer’s. This further suggested that tau’s transformation may actually be the result of a defense mechanism. Also read | Big breakthrough for Alzheimer's treatment: New study reveals it can reverse and prevent

Can herpes virus trigger Alzheimer's? Study answers.(Pexels)

An earlier Taiwanese study suggested that people affected by herpes were 2.56 times more at risk of developing dementia, however with antiviral medication, the additional risk can be eliminated.

Senior author Or Shemesh, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at Pitt, in a statement, said, “Our study challenges the conventional view of tau as solely harmful, showing that it may initially act as part of the brain’s immune defense. These findings emphasize the complex interplay between infections, immune responses and neurodegeneration, offering a fresh perspective and potential new targets for therapeutic development.” Also read | Alzheimer's disease: Mystery of dying brain cells solved

The study is a wake-up call

Every year, 50-80% of adults globally are affected by HSV-1. Hence, understanding how this virus can trigger Alzheimer’s can shed new light on the development of treatment and the changes required in addressing the viral infection and the mental condition.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.