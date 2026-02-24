Do you kiss babies? UK physician explains how babies can get infected with lifelong viruses due to this mistake

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based in England with over 15 years of clinical experience, is shedding light on why expressing affection for babies through kisses may not be as harmless as it seems - and the real health risks parents and loved ones need to be aware of. In an Instagram video shared on February 24, the physician explains how something as seemingly harmless as a cold sore can transmit a lifelong virus to a baby - and in some serious cases, may even become life-threatening.

Do you find yourself instinctively leaning in to kiss a friend’s or relative’s baby, overwhelmed by that rush of “cute aggression” when you see their tiny cheeks and button nose? While it may feel like an innocent, affectionate gesture, experts warn that kissing other people’s babies - especially on the face or lips - can carry risks that many are unaware of. What seems like a harmless display of love could, in certain cases, expose infants to infections with serious, even life-threatening consequences.

What are cold sores? According to Dr Mezher, cold sores are caused by the highly contagious herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), a common viral infection that spreads easily through close contact such as kissing or skin-to-skin touch. What makes HSV-1 particularly tricky is that it doesn’t simply disappear once a sore heals. Instead, the virus lies dormant in the nervous system and can reactivate later, leading to recurrent outbreaks. Importantly, transmission can still occur even when there are no visible sores, as the virus may shed from the skin without obvious symptoms.

The physician explains, “Cold sores are a type of herpes. They are highly infectious and can be transmitted through touch. We can treat herpes cold sores during a flare, but that doesn't get rid of the virus completely. It can go back into the back of the spine called the dorsal root ganglion and just live there until the body is susceptible once again to cause another flare.”

How does it spread? The cold sore virus is highly contagious and spreads easily through close skin-to-skin contact. The transmission process is known as asymptomatic shedding, where the virus replicates and travels to the surface of the skin without causing any visible symptoms. This means a person can carry and spread the infection without realising it - even in the absence of blisters. The virus may be passed on through saliva, kissing, or direct contact with the lips, making unintentional transmission surprisingly common.

Dr Mezher explains, “This phenomenon is known as asymptomatic shedding, where the virus replicates and travels to the surface of the skin or mucous membranes without causing a blister or any tingling sensations. Because the virus can be present in saliva or on the lips at any time, a person may be shedding the virus and be entirely unaware that they are contagious. This makes the physical absence of a cold sore an unreliable indicator of whether it is safe to have close physical contact with others.”

Why are babies particularly vulnerable? The physician points out that a significant proportion of the population carries the virus, often without being aware of it. This is why extra caution is essential when kissing babies, whose immune systems are still developing and far more vulnerable to infections. While cold sores may present as a mild, self-limiting condition in adults, Dr Mezher emphasises that neonatal herpes in infants can be serious, leading to severe complications and, in rare cases, even proving fatal.

He explains, “Around 2/3 of the population are carriers of it, and you can even transmit it when you don't have an active infection. Caution is particularly vital when it comes to kissing other people’s babies, as newborns have highly immature immune systems. While HSV-1 is often a minor annoyance for adults, it can lead to neonatal herpes in infants, a severe and potentially fatal condition. Because a baby’s body cannot effectively contain the virus, it can spread to their brain or internal organs, leading to viral meningitis or organ failure.”

Dr Mezher advises against kissing or sharing items with other people’s babies, underscoring how easily the virus can spread through seemingly harmless contact. In fact, some doctors recommend a strict “no kissing” policy for anyone other than primary caregivers - regardless of whether a visible sore is present - to minimise the risk of transmission through asymptomatic shedding.

He stresses, “To protect infants, many pediatricians recommend a ‘no kissing’ policy for anyone who is not a primary caregiver, especially on the face or hands, regardless of whether a visible sore is present. So, absolutely do not kiss or share items with other people's children when you have an active infection. But, let's normalise not kissing other people's children at all because you can show love without your lips.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.