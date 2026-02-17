Manasa Varanasi has witty reply to question about her kissing scene; internet says ‘now that's called roasting’. Watch
At a press meet for her recent film Couple Friendly, former Miss India Manasa Varanasi was asked about her kissing scene in the film.
A video featuring actor and pageant queen Manasa Varanasi is circulating widely on social media. The actor, who was recently seen in the Telugu film Couple Friendly, expertly fielded a question on kissing from the press. The internet is lauding her timing as she responded to the question with a witty reply.
Manasa Varanasi responds to question on kissing
While promoting her film Couple Friendly at a press conference, Manasa was asked, “There are kissing scenes in this movie, right? How would you define a kiss?” First, she looked confused at the line of questioning. Then keeping her wits about her, she replied, “Keep it short and simple,” in a sarcastic tone, which can be shortened to ‘kiss’. The answer left her co-star Santosh Sobhan in splits and he began clapping as Manasa continued to look pointedly at the reporter with a smile on her face.
Internet lauds her witty response to silly question
Sharing the video, one Instagram user wrote, “Turning an uncomfortable question into a sixer.” Another commented, “Thats why she is miss India, a pageantry title holder, they are well trained and witty to give that back questions like this.” One even wrote, “Hahaha. Now that’s called roasting!” An X (formerly Twitter) user posted the video, writing, “Manasa Varanasi >>> SSR Varanasi frrrrrrrr.” Another joked, “No wonder she is mahesh fan, abbaba timing and one line punch.”
Many others also called out the reporter for his line of questioning. “What bothers me is, why the journalist have to ask that question?” commented one Instagram user. “alanti questions esevallaki ilanti replies e ivvali (People who ask such questions should get these kinds of replies),” wrote an X user. “What a journalism. Super question related to movie,” wrote another. “Aren't we gonna talk about how stupid that question was and reporter alone,” questioned an Instagram user.
About Manasa Varanasi
For the unversed, Manasa was born in Hyderabad and brought up in Malaysia. She returned to India, where she won Miss Fresher, and studied Computer Science and worked as a financial information exchange analyst. In 2020, she competed in Miss India and represented Telangana. She later represented India at Miss World 2021 and reached the top 13.
Manasa debuted in Tollywood with the 2024 film Devaki Nandana Vasudeva, which starred Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla. Her recent film is Ashwin Chandrasekar’s Couple Friendly, which was released in theatres on February 14 to a good response. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
