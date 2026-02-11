‘I’m coming back to Indian movies. I've to…’: Priyanka Chopra recalls her ‘ultimatum’ to Varanasi director SS Rajamouli

Actor Priyanka Chopra is making her comeback to Indian films after 2019 with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Now speaking with Variety, Priyanka opened up about the "ultimatum" she gave SS Rajamouli while signing on to be a part of his film. The actor also said that the film is "unlike anything" she has ever done. Priyanka Chopra-starrer Varanasi will release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka said, "This is unlike anything I've ever done. We travel from like Antarctica to … And just the worlds that he creates are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does. So even I'm excited to see more."

The actor shared what she told the director before signing the film. “I was like, ‘Listen, I’m coming back to Indian movies. I have to do a dance song. Like you have to make me dance.’ I know I’m gonna be doing it, but we haven’t shot it yet. OK, that’s one of the last things, which I’m really looking forward to. But we already did do one where choreography was crazy. It’s so intricate," she added.

All about Varanasi With the epic action-adventure film Varanasi, Priyanka is making her debut in a Telugu film. Varanasi also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will release on April 7, 2027. The film's official title was announced in November 2025 during a grand event in Hyderabad, which drew about 50,000 fans.

Rajamouli had also unveiled a short teaser that featured stunning visuals and gave a glimpse into a story that spans different places and periods -- Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Threthayuga. Towards the end, the teaser showed a striking shot of Mahesh as the protagonist Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trident as he charges through Varanasi, clad in a blood-soaked shirt and a Nandi pendant.

In the movie, Priyanka essays Mandakini, while Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha. Varanasi will feature music by MM Keeravani. It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.