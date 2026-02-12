Nurse infected with Nipah virus dies of cardiac arrest in Bengal hospital

A nurse, who had infected with Nipah virus in West Bengal died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, the health ministry said. The nurse had been taken off ventilator support at the end of January. (REUTERS/File Photo)

According to the ministry, of the two Nipah positive cases reported from West Bengal, one has passed away. The deceased nurse was critically ill and was undergoing intensive medical care in West Bengal's Barasat.

“Out of the two Nipah positive cases reported from West Bengal on January 11, 2026, one of the nurses who was critically ill and was under intensive medical care passed away today due to cardiac arrest in the hospital where she was under treatment,” the union health ministry said.

Nurse had recovered, was taken off ventilator support The nurse had been taken off ventilator support at the end of January, with a report by PTI news agency stating that she had recovered from the virus.

“She died of cardiac arrest this afternoon. Though she had recovered from Nipah infection, she was suffering from multiple complications,” an official told PTI.

The woman had been in prolonged coma, which affected her immunity. She later developed a lung infection.

According to reports from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), two confirmed cases of Nipah virus have been reported in West Bengal since December. The other one, a male nurse, was cured of the disease, PTI reported.

Contacts linked to confirmed cases test negative The ministry had, in a statement earlier, said that after the confirmation of two cases of Nipah virus in West Bengal, the Centre had, in close coordination with the state government, taken prompt and comprehensive public health measures following established protocols.

“A total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested,” the ministry said, adding that all traced were asymptomatic and had tested negative for the disease.

The ministry, which had warned against speculative and incorrect figures about Nipah Virus Disease, said that enhanced surveillance, lab testing and field investigations had assisted in the containment of the virus, PTI reported.