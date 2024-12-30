Sick kids and cold season blues: Ultimate guide for parents to prevent dehydration in children

Seasonal changes often bring fluctuating weather conditions and an increased risk of illnesses, particularly in children. These transitions may cause a spike in pediatric ailments such as common colds, fever, which can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances and reduced energy levels. Boost your child's immunity this season with these simple hydration hacks.(Photo by Pixabay)

Unfortunately, hydration is often overlooked during such health conditions, which significantly impacts recovery. It is crucial to understand the connection between hydration, immunity and recovery to support children with such conditions.

Dehydration and its impact on immunity

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prof Dr NL Sridhar (MD Paediatrics, LLB, Professor at the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad; Director of NEO BBC Hospital, Vidyanagar, Hyderabad; and practicing at Safe Children’s Clinic, Namalagundu Junction, Seethaphalamandi, Secunderabad) shared, “Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, resulting in an imbalance of essential electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and chloride. These electrolytes play a critical role in maintaining cellular functions, nerve transmission, and muscle contractions.”

Boost children's immunity during winter season.(Photo by Aleks)

He added, “Due to their higher body surface area to volume ratio, children have a larger body surface to lose fluids through skin when they have high fever. Young children often struggle to communicate their thirst or drink sufficient water on their own which results in cases of dehydration. When children experience dehydration, their immunity may weaken, leaving them more vulnerable to infections. Some signs of dehydration include dry mouth, dark-colored urine, lethargy and dizziness. If these signs persist, consult a healthcare provider immediately.”

How seasonal illnesses lead to dehydration

Dr NL Sridhar revealed, “During seasonal changes, non-diarrheal illnesses such as fever, viral infections, nausea, become common among children. Fever increases sweating and fluid loss, while nausea and vomiting reduce the intake of fluids and food. This dual impact results in fluid, electrolyte, and energy deficits, which can significantly delay recovery.”

Fever: A single degree Celsius rise in body temperature can cause a 10% increase in fluid loss, leading to dehydration.

A single degree Celsius rise in body temperature can cause a 10% increase in fluid loss, leading to dehydration. Poor Appetite: Illness often leads to reduced food intake, causing a lack of carbohydrates, which are the primary energy source for the body.

Without adequate hydration and energy replenishment, the body may begin breaking down muscle proteins to meet energy demands, leading to fatigue and prolonged illness.

Highlighting role of fluid, electrolyte and energy (FEE) deficits in supporting recovery

To counteract the effects of dehydration, it is essential to focus on replenishing fluids, electrolytes and energy. Dr NL Sridhar highlighted, “Indian Academy of Pediatrics emphasises to keep child well hydrated during fever as children may lose more fluids during feverf. While water is essential, it may not suffice to address the deficit of electrolytes and energy. Additionally, parents often encourage their children to consume natural fluids like coconut water and clear homemade soups etc. However, at times these homemade fluids may not be appropriate owing to varying electrolytes, preparation errors and may not provide adequate rehydration.”

Fever, cough, and cold: Children under 5 will have these problems frequently throughout the year. Try to improve the child's immunity by making him or her exercise regularly and giving nutritious food.(Pexels)

He suggested, “Ready-to-drink formulations with a scientifically balanced composition of electrolytes and energy are particularly beneficial as they ensure consistent quality and taste. Micronutrients like copper, zinc, and selenium, Vitamin C etc. is also critical for supporting immune function and acting as antioxidants. Certain ready to drink formats contain electrolytes and micronutrients like Zinc and Selenium which are known to help enhance hydration and immunity, facilitating faster recovery and from non-diarrheal illnesses. Additionally, being a RTD, they are convenient and can be consumed on the go.”

The Role of Electrolytes in Recovery

According to Dr NL Sridhar, electrolytes like sodium, potassium and magnesium are vital for recovery during seasonal illnesses.

Sodium aids in fluid absorption and retention, maintaining hydration.

aids in fluid absorption and retention, maintaining hydration. Potassium supports muscle function which are common during dehydration.

supports muscle function which are common during dehydration. Magnesium assists in cellular repair and energy production, helping the immune system recover more effectively.

By restoring these electrolytes, the body can efficiently combat illnesses combat delayed recovery.

The Importance of Timely Intervention

Early identification and management of dehydration and energy deficits can significantly improve recovery in children. Dr NL Sridhar explained, “Seasonal changes present unique challenges to pediatric health, with dehydration and electrolyte imbalances being significant concerns during non-diarrheal illnesses. Maintaining proper hydration, replenishing electrolytes, and ensuring adequate energy intake are essential steps in supporting immunity and supporting faster recovery in children.”

He recommended, “Opting for ready-to-drink fluids with electrolytes micronutrients provides a convenient and effective solution for managing hydration and immunity amidst seasonal changes. Parents should remain vigilant for signs of dehydration and consult pediatricians for appropriate care. By prioritising hydration and addressing energy needs, we can better equip children to navigate seasonal transitions with resilience and good health.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article are scientific facts only and not a substitute for any professional advice. Please consult a doctor / nutritionist for more information on managing dehydration during infections.