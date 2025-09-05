John Candy: I Like Me trailer: Colin Hanks, Ryan Reynolds honor iconic comedian's life

The new documentary celebrating the life and career of Canadian comedy legend John Candy is all set to premiere this fall. John Candy: I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, the documentary will open the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 4, 2025, before it becomes available to stream this October. John Candy: I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, will be premiering at Toronto Film Festival(X/@VancityReynolds)

A tribute to the comedy icon

The feature-length film chronicles Candy's life through archival material, home movies, photos, and recollections never before seen, according to People. Candy, who rose to fame for his roles in Uncle Buck, Cool Runnings, Trains and Automobiles, and Planes, was widely known for his warmth and comic style. He left a mark in comedy and film as a whole before dying in 1994 at the age of 43.

Voices from John Candy’s friends and family

The trailer, released ahead of TIFF, features interviews with Candy’s friends, colleagues, and family. Among the featured are Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Mel Brooks, and Tom Hanks, the People report added.

In a moving clip, Murray recalls his late friend, fighting back tears, and says he does not know what was right or wrong about John Candy, but that they were friends. The film also gave a platform to Candy’s children, Christopher and Jennifer, and his wife, Rosemary Margaret Hobor, who co-produced the project. They provide personal insights into Candy’s private struggles with fame, health, and the pressures of Hollywood.

From Toronto to the world

Reynolds and Hanks said in a joint statement that Candy’s relatability and kindness made him unique, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He wasn’t just a great actor; he was an even better person,” they said and added that they were honored to bring the real John Candy to audiences, starting with his hometown of Toronto.

The documentary explores Candy’s vulnerabilities, including the trauma of losing his father at a young age and his lifelong battle with stress and self-image," the THR report added. The film also features music, including Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of Everytime You Go Away.

Behind the scenes

Together with Colin Hanks, Sean Stuart, Glen Zipper, George Dewey, Johnny Pariseau, and Shane Reid, Reynolds' Maximum Effort is producing the film. Candy's family, Ashley Fox, and Patrick Gooing are executive producers.

Reynolds promised "tears" when the documentary was first announced in 2022 and talked about how, as a fellow Canadian actor, Candy had inspired him.

When and where to watch John Candy documentary?

The documentary will begin streaming on Prime Video globally starting October 10, 2025.

FAQs:

1. When does John Candy: I Like Me premiere?

It opens TIFF on September 4, 2025, and streams worldwide on Prime Video from October 10.

2. Who directed and produced the film?

It is directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, with Candy’s family also involved.

3. Which celebrities appear in the documentary?

Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Mel Brooks and Tom Hanks all feature.

4. What makes this documentary unique?

It includes unseen home videos, rare archival footage and intimate family memories.