Trouble in paradise for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? Here's why fans think so

Amid their ongoing legal battle with It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni, it appears that all is not well between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Fans were surprised to see that the Deadpool actor did not post anything about his wife on social media when she turned 38 on August 25, according to Mandatory.com. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the New York special screening of "Another Simple Favor" in New York on April 27, 2025.(AFP)

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and share four children together. They have remained in the spotlight since late 2024, after Lively was included in a major legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Trouble in paradise? Fans raise eyebrows

On social media, several fans have analyzed Ryan Reynolds' activity and claimed that the actor might have archived or removed several posts related to his wife. Taking to Instagram, influencer Dana Bowling posted a video in which she stated that "Reyonds posted nothing about Lively on her birthday."

"She didn't share anything from him. He didn't post anything. He was posting about his soccer team, but did not post about her," she said. The TikToker shared in her viral video that while scrolling through Ryan Reynolds' Instagram feed, the last post she found that included Blake Lively was in July 2024.

“This is before It Ends With Us (controversy). Before the big drama started. That's the last time you see her on his feed,” she said. “Ryan deleted Blake from his IG so is the alleged divorce finally happening? Does it end with them?” read a post from another Instagram user. Another person wrote on X that the two stars are “so very suspicious.”

Interestingly, Dana Bowling even asked Grok AI the last time when Ryan Reynolds shared a post on social media about Blake Lively. In reply, the AI chatbot told her that the actor posted about his wife on August 25, 2024. However, she then alleged that she was not able to find that post on Reynolds' Instagram feed.

Also Read: Blake Lively won't ‘reach out’ to Taylor Swift amid Travis Kelce engagement. Here's why

Did Ryan Reynolds remove Blake Lively’s pictures from social media?

As per Mandatory, Reynolds does not appear to have deleted his partner's photographs from his Instagram. Lively continues to feature in her husband's feed. However, she only appears in the earlier posts that were made in 2024 and before that.

This means the Red Notice actor has not shared anything related to Blake Lively on social media this year.

Also Read: Justin Baldoni breaks silence on co-star Isabela Ferrer's bullying allegations against him

Notably, both Reyonds and the Gossip Girl alum have maintained a low profile ever since Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni, accusing her co-star of sexual harassment.

FAQs

Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively parting ways?

As of now, none of them have addressed the ongoing split rumors.

When did Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get married?

They tied the knot on September 9, 2012.

When was It Ends With Us released in theaters?

The film was released in August last year and was a major box office success.