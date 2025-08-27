Are Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Reynolds feuding on Avengers: Doomsday sets? Here’s the truth behind the rumours

Several rumours of a supposed feud between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. on the sets of Avengers: Doomsday sets have been circulating online. But according to insiders, there's no truth to the social media buzz about the two stars being at odds. Robert Downey Jr. is shooting for Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom. It is not yet confirmed if Ryan Reynolds will reprise the role of Deadpool.

No feud between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr.

As per a source to People magazine, there is “zero bad blood” between the two Marvel Cinematic Universe superstars. Over the years, Downey Jr. has found a strong fan base with his portrayal of Ironman and Reynolds entered the superhero world as Deadpool.

Furthermore, the source stated that “The two have never met in person.”

A report by TMZ quoted that Reynolds and Downey Jr. know each other, but they have never actually met in person.

“The two are friendly and they even kicked around the idea of an RDJ cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. During the pandemic, they also Zoomed for a celebrity fantasy football league to raise money for their chosen charities,” stated the report.

According to a source to TMZ, Ryan has “nothing but respect and adulation” for Downey Jr, adding, “it is also worth noting that Ryan Reynolds has not even been confirmed to reprise Deadpool in Doomsday and a lot of casting for the flick is all speculation at this point.”

What do we know about the feud buzz

Last week, several reports, citing Cosmic Book News and John Rocha's podcast The Hot Mic, claimed that a joke gone too far led to conflict between two actors on the set of an upcoming Marvel movie, presumed to be Avengers: Doomsday.

Several social media users began to speculate that the actors in question were Reynolds, 48, and Downey Jr., 60. Downey Jr. is confirmed to be filming Doomsday as Doctor Doom rather than reprising his previous MCU role of Iron Man. Meanwhile, Reynolds has not been confirmed to be returning as Deadpool.

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said, “The dysfunction I’ve heard on (the Doomsday) set is rivaled only by that of Fast and Furious movies. I mean, we’ve alluded to an incident BTS early this year that I did not want to go details on and it was probably more you know, someone made it sound more dramatic to me than it really was, but…yeah, I think again, there’s just a lot of testosterone and a lot of ego on that set. A lot of people who think they know what way is the best way. In the end, there’s only one person’s way who matters and that’s actually Robert Downey Jr.’s way.”

More about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is part of Phase VI of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Among the actors confirmed to be reappearing in the next Avengers installment are those in the X-Men franchise, 2025’s Thunderbolts and the new Fantastic Four, as well as Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, and Simu Liu.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18, 2026, while Secret Wars will open a year later on December 17, 2027.