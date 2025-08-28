Blake Lively won't ‘reach out’ to Taylor Swift amid Travis Kelce engagement. Here's why

Taylor Swift broke the internet when she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce. Her announcement went viral on social media with several influencers and celebrities reacting to the news, including the President of the United States, Donald Trump. However, looks like one of her long-time buddies will not be joining in on the celebration wagon. How did Blake Lively react to Taylor Swift's engagement?(Instagram/blakelively/taylorswift)

As per Daily Mail, Swift's friend and actress, Blake Lively, has still not reached out to the singer to congratulate her after the duo had a falling out over the actress's legal drama with her co-star Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively has no intention to congratulate Taylor Swift

A source told the publication, “Blake didn’t reach out and isn’t going to.” They further said that the It Ends With Us star has “bigger fish to fry,” talking about her ongoing lawsuit. The insider also claimed that Lively is not bothered by Swift and knows she won't be invited to the wedding as well.

They said, “This is something that we would’ve talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like.” The source added, “There’s no ‘will she or won’t she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won’t. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that.”

The source further went on to say that Lively is sitting at home obsessing about Swift because she has a life of her own.

Why did Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have a fall out?

Their bond reportedly faltered when Lively became involved in a high-profile legal battle with director Justin Baldoni. Lively accused him of harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, which led to a countersuit and briefly involved Swift in legal paperwork. Although Swift’s subpoena was dropped, their friendship fell apart.

In one of the messages shared by Baldoni's team, Lively reportedly threatened him by using Swift's name. The text read, "I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better." It further read, “Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. [Smiley-face emoji] you will too, I can promise you.”

FAQs

Q1: Did Blake Lively congratulate Taylor Swift on her engagement?

A1: No, Blake Lively has not publicly congratulated Taylor Swift on her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Q2: Why are Blake Lively and Taylor Swift not as close anymore?

A2: Their friendship reportedly strained after Blake Lively’s legal battle with director Justin Baldoni, where Swift was briefly subpoenaed before the case shifted.

Q3: Were Blake Lively and Taylor Swift once very close?

A3: Yes, Swift was even the godmother to Lively’s children, and the two often shared family moments and public appearances.