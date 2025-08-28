Travis Kelce stirs NFL buzz with fiery take on Shedeur Sanders as Browns shake up QB battle with bold new moves

Kansas City Chiefs star and now fiancé of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, threw his weight behind Shedeur Sanders, urging the Cleveland Browns to put him on the field and let him rip it. Speaking on their New Heights podcast, both Kelce brothers rallied behind the son of Deion Sanders, saying that giving him a chance would not only create a new fan base but also energize the city. Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs(Getty Images via AFP)

“Give the people what they want,” Travis said.

“I want to watch Shedeur Sanders,” Jason added.

“Who doesn’t want to watch that?” Travis continued. “The world wants to see him go out there and play and have success. At this point, the guys are rooting for him. This isn’t anything against Dillon, this isn’t anything against Joe.

“I’m just saying the excitement is there for him to go out there. He’s going to put eyes on the screen, he’s going to bring people to the game. It is what it is, man.

“I would love to see it. I say all this as a fellow Clevelander. I hear what the chatter around Cleveland is. You get Deion’s son in the building, he enjoys being in the limelight, he enjoys being on that football field. He’s got an excitement, he’s a showman when he plays.

“It’s just so fun to want to root for that. It’s fun to imagine what it would look like if they let 12 out there and shake it.”

As for the Kelce brothers, the Browns did exactly that in the preseason games — but the results weren’t impressive, clearly showing Sanders wasn’t quite ready.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski named Joe Flacco the starting quarterback, with Dillon Gabriel as his backup and Sanders as QB3. Meanwhile, the Browns made another fresh addition to their quarterback room, bringing back old friend Bailey Zappe to the practice squad.