Bill Murray calls 2022 misconduct allegations against him for kissing female crew member ‘funny and stupid’

Actor Bill Murray opened up to The New York Times about what happened on the set of Being Mortal, which was shut down over complaints of the comedian's on-set misconduct. While speaking with the publication about his new movie, The Friend, Bill disclosed a surprising fact that much like him, his character Walter in the upcoming film is accused of "inappropriate misconduct." Actor Bill Murray was supposed to star with Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer in Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal, which has now been shelved.

Bill Murray explains misconduct allegations

The Groundhog Day actor disclosed the details of the incident that led to allegations of misconduct against him in 2022. He said, “It was Covid, we were all wearing masks and we were all stranded in this one room listening to this crazy scene. I dunno what prompted me to do it. It's something that I had done to someone else before, and I thought it was funny, and every time it happened, it was funny. I was wearing a mask, and I gave her a kiss, and she was wearing a mask. It wasn't like I touched her, but it was just, I gave her a kiss through a mask. And she wasn't a stranger.”

Bill admitted the incident still bothers him since shortly after; the movie was shut down by "human rights or H & R of the Disney corporation," which he described as "more strident than some other countries." He said, “It turned out there were pre-existing conditions and all this kind of stuff. I'm like, what? How was anyone supposed to know anything like that? There was no conversation; there was nothing. There was no peacemaking, nothing. It went to this lunatic arbitration, which, if anyone ever suggests you go to arbitration: Don't do it. Never ever do it. Because you think it's justice, and it isn't.”

Bill Murray calls misconduct incident ‘funny and stupid’

However, after the whole incident, the actor still believes that it was a funny incident taken out of context. "But it was a great disappointment because I thought I knew someone, and I did not. I certainly thought it was light. I thought it was funny. To me, it's still funny, the idea that you could give someone a kiss with a mask on. It's still stupid. It's all it was," said Bill to the publication.

In April 2022, production on Being Mortal was indefinitely suspended after a complaint was issued about Bill sexually harassing a young female crew member. Aziz Ansari was to direct the film also starring Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer. Scott McGehee and David Siegel are directing Bill Murray's upcoming film, The Friend. The movie follows New York City writer Iris (Naomi Watts), whose life of quiet and solitude is upended by Apollo, a great dane inherited from her late mentor.