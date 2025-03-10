Who is Kai Schreiber? Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s daughter, 16, debuts for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week
Kai Schreiber dazzled in a long-sleeved leopard-print minidress with a feathered collar as she hit the catwalk.
Kai Schreiber, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s daughter, made her runway debut for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week. On Sunday, March 9, the 16-year-old dazzled in a long-sleeved leopard-print minidress with a feathered collar as she hit the catwalk.
Kai paired her outfit with blue-toned sunglasses and sheer lace tights, and stylish open-toe heels. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a bun and covered with a lace headpiece.
Kai later shared snaps of behind-the-scenes moments from the show, gushing over her achievement. “omggg my heart is so full ilysm @alessandro_michele @maisonvalentino @yad1m @paulhanlonhair,” she captioned the snaps on Instagram.
In the comment section, Watts praised her daughter, saying, “Be still my beating heart!! bravo darling ILSM and what a show!! @maisonvalentino”.
Watts praised her daughter in a carousel she shared to her own Instagram too, saying, “That’s my @maisonvalentino baby! I’m squealing with pride. Ilysm @kaischreiberrr”.
Who is Kai Schreiber?
Kai is the only daughter of Watts and Liev, who separated in 2016 after 11 years together. The two also share a son, 17-year-old Sasha.
Kai was born on December 13, 2008. When Kai was 10 years old, Watts revealed that both her kids were interested in acting and had attended a performance arts summer camp in the past. “It seems they’ve got the bug,” the actress told Net-A-Porter in 2019.
Kai is not just passionate about acting, but also about dance and aerial acrobatics, People reported. She graduated from St. Luke’s School, a private middle school in New York City, back in 2022.
Kai and Watts have been spotted attending various events together. They sat in the front row at a Dior pre-fall fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum in April 2024, and were also spotted together in the front row at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show in June 2024.
