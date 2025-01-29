'Should I just leave?': Naomi Watts says first sexual encounter with husband Billy Crudup left her 'mortified, panicked'

Actor Naomi Watts has made a rather candid admission about her and her husband, Billy Crudup's sex life. During her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 56-year-old spoke about how 'mortified' she was when they tried to be intimate for the first time, and for a rather unusual reason. The actor said that she was wearing a patch to help with her menopause symptoms and panicked. (Also read: Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup marry once again; this time in Mexico's vibrant and enchanting setting. Watch) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts began dating in 2017 and married in 2023.(Getty Images via AFP)

Naomi Watts' candid confession

On the show, Naomi Watts recalled, “I excused myself, ran off to the bathroom and panicked. Like, what am I gonna do? And I'm scratching away. I was in there too long and then came out looking all (signs frazzled) like that frantic. And he said, ‘Are you OK, are you not in the mood?’ And I said ‘No, I just, well, it was, look, I'm in menopause and I have treatment, and I have this patch and I'm wearing it and it leaves this and I'm old, should I just leave?’”⁠

⁠Her candid confession left the audience in splits and the host, Drew Barrymore, looking amused but concerned as well. Watts then revealed that her now-husband gave the sweetest response that calmed her down. She added, "I am trying my best to apologise and I am shrinking. And he said, 'We're the same age. What is this? This is science. How can I help?’” This elicited quite a few awws from the studio audience.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's love story

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of the Netflix show Gypsy. They were both 49 at the time. The two tied the knot in 2023 and celebrated their nuptials in a second ceremony surrounded by their family in Mexico the following year.