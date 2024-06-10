Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup marry once again; this time in Mexico's vibrant and enchanting setting. Watch

According to People magazine, Naomi on Saturday got married to Billy in front of family and friends during a second wedding ceremony in Mexico. Earlier, they said ‘I do’ in a courthouse in New York in June 2023.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

A family affair

The news was confirmed by Naomi’s photographer brother, Ben Watts, who shared moments from the lavish wedding on his Instagram. He shared a video which showed the actor in an elevator wearing a white gown and holding a bouquet of white flowers, while Billy is seen standing behind her wearing a dark suit.

For the second wedding, Naomi, 55, kept it simple in a white, sleeveless gown with her hair pinned back. Meanwhile, Billy, 55, opted for a timeless vibe in a black tuxedo.

Kai, whom Naomi shares with ex Liev Schreiber, along with son Sasha, 16. and the actor's niece Ruby appeared to serve as bridesmaids. They are wearing strapless nude gowns. The whole group is seen smiling and waving at the camera as the elevator doors close, going on to reveal that Ben is filming in the reflection of the doors.

"Off they go Naomi x Billy x family #benwatts #scrapbooking," Ben wrote alongside the video, which was posted with Frank Sinatra's song, Love and Marriage.

More details about the nuptials

Naomi’s brother shared a few more details from the special event on his Instagram Stories. In one photo, he posed in bathing shorts beside his sister, writing, "Getting ready for tonight," and tagging Naomi.

The next clip showed his daughter Ruby getting ready in what appeared to be a hotel room. "Rubys getting ready to be a bridesmaid," Ben wrote over the video.

One clip showed a room filled with chairs arranged in rows and guests, including Justin Theroux and Nicole Kidman, sitting and mingling in formal wear. "Let the ceremony begin," Ben wrote over the clip.

In one video, Naomi is seen expressing her love for him. "This is a reminder of what life's about," she says as she holds her husband's hand, adding, “The affirmation of love..one of the simplest things but of most importance”.

It’s a love story!

Naomi and Billy appeared together as co-stars in Gypsy. Their romantic relationship began in early 2017, and speculation about their engagement arose six years later when the actor was observed wearing a diamond ring on the appropriate finger in April 2023. In June 2023, they held a civil ceremony in New York City. Naomi subsequently verified the news of their ceremony through an Instagram post.

The post, which featured an image of Naomi and Billy posing on the courthouse steps, was captioned “Hitched!”

In January, Naomi discussed the hasty ceremony during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When asked if she had intended to have that type of ceremony, she explained that it had occurred spontaneously.