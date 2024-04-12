Do you know why Keanu Reeves was using crutches earlier this year? Aziz Ansari reveals reason

Actor and filmmaker Aziz Ansari has shared the reason behind pictures of Keanu Reeves walking with crutches in January this year. As reported by People, Aziz said that Keanu fractured his kneecap in his trailer on the set of Good Fortune. (Also Read | How the Matrix revived Keanu Reeves career and cemented his status as a leading star) A fan account shared photos of Keanu Reeves walking with crutches earlier this year.

Aziz shared how Keanu hurt himself

Speaking at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas recently, Aziz said, "About, I don't know, 15 days into shooting with me, I was like, 'Hey, just go chill in your dressing room for 15 minutes.' And he tripped on a rug. He's like, 'Aah, my knee.'

Aziz talks about Keanu's behaviour post his injury

Aziz added that Keanu was "such a trooper" following the injury. He noted that despite being hurt, Keanu "still filmed everything except some scenes where he needed him to do salsa dancing, which we need to pick up". "He was like, 'I'll do it!' We're like, 'Keanu, calm down. We'll do the salsa dancing once your knee's healed'," added Aziz.

Aziz also praised Keanu

He also shared that Keanu has done extreme stunts without ever needing "to go to the hospital or anything". Aziz cited examples of films of Keanu such as those of John Wick and Matrix. He added that in Speed, Keanu "actually did attempt to do the jump from the car to the bus. It wasn't the take they used, but he did do it".

About Good Fortune

Good Fortune, a comedy, has been written and directed by Aziz. Apart from Keanu, Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen are also part of the film. Lionsgate is backing Good Fortune, which has been produced in Los Angeles. Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang, and Ansari are producing Good Fortune.

Aziz Ansari and Jonathan McCoy are executive producers. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey of Lionsgate will oversee the picture. Dan Freedman, Phil Strina, John Biondo, and Matt Leonetti negotiated the contract for the studio.

Good Fortune is Aziz's second try at directing. He was previously working on the comedy-drama Being Mortal for Searchlight. However, work was delayed indefinitely in 2022 due to accusations regarding actor Bill Murray's abusive behaviour on set, as per Variety.

