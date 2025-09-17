Sydney Sweeney being offered a Bollywood film with 530 crore paycheck; even she is shocked at the amount: Report

Actor Sydney Sweeney might swap Hollywood for Bollywood soon. It is believed that the actor has been offered a role in one of India's most expensive films ever made. She has been reached out with a pay cheque of over ₹530 crore. Sydney Sweeney will soon be seen in Christy.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Sydney Sweeney to debut in Bollywood?

According to a report by Sun, a production company has reportedly approached the Hollywood star with a 45 million pound (over ₹530 crore) deal to star in one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood.

“The deal is made up of a 35 million pound (over ₹415 crore) fee alongside 10 million pound (over ₹115 crore) in sponsorship agreements, with producers hoping Sydney's star power would help the film reach a wider audience in the international market,” stated the report.

It is said that in the film, Sydney would play a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity. The film is expected to take place in early 2026 in multiple locations including New York, Paris, London and Dubai.

“Sydney was shocked by the offer at first, 45 million pound is an incredible sum.But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market,” said a source.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress,” added the insider.

Representatives for Sydney have not commented on the same yet.

About Sydney’s career

Sydney shot to fame with TV roles in the drama Euphoria and black comedy The White Lotus. She will soon be seen in Christy where she is playing the role of US pro fighter Christy Martin, the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Also starring Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, the film is set to be released theatrically on November 7. In July, she became the face of denim brand American Eagle's newest campaign, which featured wordplay praising Sweeney's “great jeans.”