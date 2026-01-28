Who is Patrick Gary Schlegel? Alleged human trafficker injured in Arizona CBP shooting; rap sheet emerges

Pima County Sheriff and the FBI in Arizona said at a presser on Monday that a 34-year-old human trafficking suspect was injured in a shooting involving Border Patrol agents on Arivaca Road on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Patrick Gary Schlegel, a resident of Arizona. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos center, speaks at press conference with FBI special agent in charge, Phoenix, Heith Janke on a Border Patrol involved shooting Tuesday. (AP)

The FBI Phoenix field office boss, Heith Janke and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at Wednesday's presser that Schlegel was driving a truck when CBP agents tried to stop him near Arivaca. The driver did not stop and drove away.

Sheriff Nanos said that as the truck fled, the agents chased it on foot. During the chase, "shots were fired from the suspect and the agent returned fire,” the Sheriff added. Heith Janke, Phoenix FBI boss, said that Schlegel also fired at a law enforcement helicopter that was assisting in the chase.

Patrick Gary Schlegel was critically wounded in the shootout and is currently in treatment.

This story is being updated.