Nancy Guthrie's blue necklace found near family home? Here's what we know

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case has entered its second week. Several developments have been announced by law enforcement. However, law enforcement has not been able to pin a prime suspect or person of interest. A social media post suggested a blue necklace was found near her home. There is no official announcement from the police. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

Amid various ransom calls to several media outlets and a lack of clarity about what happened to Nancy, claims are circulating online about fake evidence and developments in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case.

A social media on X declares that police found a blue necklace that belongs to Nancy. The post details that the item was discovered near her Arizona home, then vanished, suggesting staged evidence.

Fact check: Necklace claim not corroborated The recent social media post claimed that a blue heart-shaped necklace was found about 500 meters away from the family home, but it had disappeared by the time police came back to secure the area.

The post further states that police are considering the scene had been “staged” and have shared that the evidence was placed on to give the impression that she was seized by force and mislead the investigation.

There is no supporting evidence or official statements from the Pima County Sheriff's Department that support the claims made by the post. No such item has been confirmed to have been found at or near the Guthrie property by the FBI, local police agencies, or reported by local media outlets.