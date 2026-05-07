Mississippi tornado damage: Shocking video shows aftermath of twister in Bogue Chitto, ‘Homes destroyed, trees down’

A shocking video doing the rounds on X shows the aftermath of a tornado in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi. The clip shows several damaged mobile homes after the storm hit.

Governor Tate Reeves shared an update on X, “Multiple tornadoes have been reported throughout Central and West Mississippi. Please continue to monitor emergency alerts throughout the night. The State of Mississippi is in contact with local emergency managers and first responders. @MSEMA is currently coordinating State SAR response. If you need assistance, please dial 911. Pray for Mississippi !”

A large and extremely dangerous tornado moved across parts of Mississippi on Wednesday night, May 6, WAFB reported. The storm prompted a Tornado Emergency for several communities. Reports of major damage emerged.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Jackson issued the emergency for Bude, Meadville, McCall Creek, Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto. The alert was issued after a confirmed destructive tornado was observed near Meadville around 7:09 p.m., moving east at 50 mph.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!” the warning said.

The warning covered Lincoln County and eastern Franklin County. Forecasters said that in these areas, there could be deadly damage. The National Weather Service said that flying debris could be deadly, mobile homes could be destroyed, and that there could be complete destruction.

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Franklin County emergency officials reported that a major tornado that tore through the area near Garden City destroyed several homes. Some residents were reportedly trapped inside damaged homes. Dangerous conditions ended up slowing response efforts, according to emergency crews.

Later, the National Weather Service issued another warning for northeastern Lincoln County, Lawrence County and western Jefferson Davis County after a confirmed large tornado was reported near Enterprise, near Brookhaven, around 7:59 p.m., moving east at 35 mph.

Forecasters told anyone in the path of the tornado to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. They were also asked to stay away from windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles or outside were asked to move to the nearest substantial shelter.

According to the National Weather Service, the National Weather Service. The strongest storms were capable of strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, large hail and flash flooding, it said.