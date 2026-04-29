Texas tornado update: Assessing power outages, injuries, damages in Mineral Wells; more storms and flood risks expected

A severe tornado hit three miles east of Mineral Wells, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant destruction to several buildings and injuring several residents as a persistent weather system continues to pose a threat to the area through Wednesday, April 29. North Texas faces cleanup after a tornado near Mineral Wells caused significant damage and injuries. (X@scr0sX)

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the tornado made landfall along U.S. Highway 180 at 5:10 p.m., creating a three-mile path from the Country Club Estates neighborhood towards the National Vietnam War Museum. Two persons were admitted to the hospital for their injuries, while several others received medical assistance at the site, as per local officials.

Ryan Dunn, the fire chief of the city, stated that there were no immediate reports of fatalities or missing persons.

Dunn cautioned residents to avoid an industrial area where there is “major damage and major hazards that are all across the roads.”

This severe weather event occurred just days after a thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes resulted in at least two fatalities in northern Texas and displaced a minimum of 20 families.

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