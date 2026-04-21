Woman spots huge queues outside Indian jewellery stores in Dallas: ‘Malabar may 3 hours ki waiting thi’

An Indian woman in Dallas has gone viral after documenting the massive crowds gathered to buy gold for Akshaya Tritiya in the United States. In a video shared on social media, she captures long queues outside major Indian jewellery brands like Tanishq and CaratLane, noting that some stores had a staggering three-hour waiting period. Snippets from a video showing queues outside Indian jewellery stores in Dallas. (Instagram/@niharikainusa)

“India me bhi itna craze nahi dekha jitna Dallas me Akshaya Tritiya pe. Yahan sona nahi, log patience aur dedication kharid rahe hain [I haven’t seen such craze on Akshaya Tritiya in India the way I’m seeing in Dallas. It seems like people are buying patience and dedication instead of just gold].”

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The video recorded from inside a car shows a woman saying, “Aaj Akshaya Tritiya hai aur Dallas may Indian jewellery stores ke bahar ekbar tum waiting dekh lo.” She pans her camera to show a queue outside a CaratLane store, adding that the outlet provided chairs for those waiting.

She then shows the scene outside a Tanishq outlet. She adds, “Aur Malabar may 3 ghante ki waiting thi.”