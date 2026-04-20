Indian-American activist shuts down anti-India hate at Texas council meeting: 'We are not forcing religion'

Discussions around the H-1B visa and Indian professionals in the US often spark strong opinions online and offline. A recent city council meeting in the US has now gone viral after an Indian-American activist strongly responded to anti-India remarks. Neha Suratran was speaking at a city council meeting in Frisco, Texas. (X/@MattooShashank)

The Indian-American activist, identified as Neha Suratran, has caught the internet’s attention for calling out anti-India rhetoric during a city council meeting in Frisco, Texas. The incident took place during a recent council session, where Suratran addressed concerns regarding the H-1B visa debate and pushed back against allegations that Indian professionals are a "threat" to local communities.

According to a video shared on X by Shashank Mattoo, Suratran countered the narrative with data-driven arguments. “Statistically, the Indian community is associated with higher education, higher income, and lower crime rates. So if a group is associated with safer communities, stronger schools, and higher economic contribution, why are we afraid?” she said.

She further added, “If your goal is for your children to grow up in safe neighborhoods, high-performing schools, stable communities, then this is not something to fear, this is something to welcome.”

Addressing concerns around cultural identity, Suratran said, “Let me be clear about cultural visibility, we also celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are not forcing religion onto you. Hinduism does not convert. Everybody goes to heaven, as long as you're a good person.”