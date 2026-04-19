US-returned techie says salary in India feels more like ‘pocket money’

An Indian woman who spent several years working in the United States, before moving back to India, has opened up about how the shift changed her perspective and priorities. Aditi Dwivedi reflected on better work-life balance in India, even as she acknowledged that her salary here feels more like “pocket money” when compared to what she was earning in the US. Aditi Dwivedi spent several years in the US before returning to India (Threads/@aditi_dwivedi_1188)

Dwivedi spent more than seven years working for Cognizant in the US, and before that studying at Ohio University for a master’s degree. She returned to India in early 2024, and switched several companies in her quest to find the right fit. She is currently based in Delhi NCR.

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US vs India In a post shared on Threads, Aditi Dwivedi said that back in the US, she was working day and night as she was worried about potential visa issues. In India, she can focus more on work-life balance. However, the techie acknowledged that work-life balance comes with a lower paycheck.

“Back in the US, I worked relentlessly to keep my visa secure. Since moving back to India, my priorities have shifted—I now value work-life balance more, even if it comes with a lower paycheck,” she said in a post shared on Threads, the social media platform owned by Meta.

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“Salary feels like pocket money” Dwivedi expounded on the matter of salaries in India vs the US. She said that in India, her salary feels more like “pocket money” to support her lifestyle.

“At this stage, my salary feels more like pocket money to support my lifestyle rather than a primary driver,” she said.

The US-returned techie also noted that finding the right job in India has not been a cakewalk. “I’ve explored a few companies here, and finding the right fit hasn’t been easy, but overall, I’m really enjoying the journey so far,” Dwivedi said.