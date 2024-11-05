American woman compares cultural quirks of daily life in US and India in viral video, wins desi internet's approval

An American woman residing in New Delhi, has recently captured the attention of social media users with her witty observations on the cultural differences between the United States and India. Having first visited India in 2017 and now calling it her permanent home, Kristen Fischer, known online as "Very Videshi," shares her experiences that highlight the amusing quirks of Indian life. Her latest video, which contrasts American and Indian customs, has gone viral, amassing over three lakh views. An American in New Delhi shared humorous insights on cultural differences, delighting viewers online. (Instagram/kristenfischer3)

Spices and meal times: A taste of contrast

In her engaging video, Fischer delves into the culinary distinctions between the two countries. She humorously points out that while Americans often rely on basic seasonings like salt and pepper, Indian cuisine boasts an impressive array of spices, including aamchur (dried mango powder), dhaniya powder (coriander), haldi (turmeric), and garam masala. The stark difference in meal times is another point of humour; Fischer notes that while dinner in the U.S. might commence as early as 5 pm, Indian families typically gather around the dining table at about 10 pm.

Moreover, Fischer draws attention to the contrasting coffee and tea cultures. In the U.S., coffee is often consumed on-the-go in large cups, whereas in India, chai is enjoyed in small cups, savoured slowly and often shared with friends. She explains, "It’s a beautiful ritual that brings people together."

Dining etiquette: forks vs hands

Fischer also tackles the differences in dining etiquette. Americans tend to use forks and knives for their meals, while in India, eating with one’s hands is not only accepted but celebrated. This cultural nuance adds an extra layer of warmth to communal dining experiences.

The internet has reacted positively to her humorous insights, with comments rolling in. One viewer remarked, "You nailed it! I never thought about how early we eat dinner in the U.S." Another added, "Your videos make me want to visit India and try all those spices!" A third user quipped, "I could never give up my coffee, but chai sounds delightful!" Other comments praised her for bridging the cultural gap, with one saying, "You’re a fantastic ambassador for Indian culture!" Meanwhile, another viewer expressed nostalgia, stating, "These comparisons remind me of my time living in India."