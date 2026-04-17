Delhi weather: Thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR bring respite from scorching heat, rain likely in some places

Parts of Delhi and NCR witnessed thunderstorms on Friday accompanied by gusty winds, bringing a respite from the scorching heat as the temperature in the capital nears 40 degrees Celsius. A view of Dark clouds hover over the skies at Connaught Place in New Delhi, India. (RAJ K RAJ/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier in the day issued a yellow alert in the national capital, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain.

The Nowcast warning of the weather agency showed a ‘yellow’ alert for all the districts in Delhi, warning of light rain and thunderstorms on Friday evening.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, the highest this season so far, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

The forecast comes even as the IMD has predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan on Friday.

Meteorologists explain reason behind unsual weather Meteorologists have said the haziness and cloud cover are due to an induced cyclonic circulation over western parts of Rajasthan and the neighbouring Pakistan.

"Dust particles from these areas have travelled towards Delhi-NCR, resulting in a layer of dust haze and a deterioration in air quality," meteorologists told PTI news agency.

Experts said that thunderstorm and light rain activity was reported in parts surrounding Delhi, including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Bikaner in Rajasthan on Thursday, which is also having an effect on the city's weather.

"Temperatures are expected to rise further across Delhi-NCR and northwest India over the next two to three days, potentially touching 41 to 42 degrees Celsius and leading to isolated heatwave conditions," Mahesh Palawat from Skymet said.