Who is Atharva Vyas? ICE speaks out after Indian man arrested in Texas for ‘violently assaulting’ mom, 3-y/o daughter

“ICE lodged a detainer with local law enforcement asking them to turn Vyas over to ICE instead of releasing him into the community after he’s faced justice for his alleged crimes,” ICE wrote on X.

A 24-year-old Indian national has been arrested in Texas after “violently assaulting” a young mother, Gabriella Perez, and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park on April 18. ICE has spoken out after the arrest, saying they want Atharva Vyas to be turned over to them.

Who is Atharva Vyas? According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), “Local law enforcement says that the attack began as Vyas forcefully grabbed Perez by the hair, causing her daughter to fall from her arms. While Perez was on the floor, Vyas assaulted the child, causing bodily and facial injuries, including bite marks and the loss of two teeth.”

Read More | ICE arrests NYC council staffer during ‘routine immigration appointment,’ Mamdani calls it ‘assault on our democracy’

Vyas entered the US in August 2023 on a student visa, but was arrested at the University of Texas campus for felony assault just three months later. The University of Texas Police then contacted ICE.

“And yet, the Biden Administration determined this crime was not “egregious” enough to warrant visa revocation and decided to take no enforcement action against Vyas,” the DHS wrote.

Read More | ICE detains at least 5 Native Americans during Minnesota raids, community facing ‘extreme and terrifying violence’

“This criminal illegal alien brutally bit this child and caused her to lose two teeth. This barbaric assault against this woman and her three-year-old in a park was completely preventable,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “The Biden administration NEVER should have released this animal following his arrest for assault. We are working with our partners in Texas to ensure this criminal illegal alien never roams free in American communities again.”

ICE later lodged a detainer requesting San Antonio turn Vyas over to them after he “faces the American justice system,” per the DHS.